Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain sends bill on taxing web giants' Spanish revenues to parliament

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 18:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 18:38 IST
Spain sends bill on taxing web giants' Spanish revenues to parliament
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Spanish government has sent a bill to parliament proposing to tax revenues booked by web giants such as Google (GOOGL.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Facebook (FB.O) in Spain, budget minister Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday. The government proposes to levy a 3% tax on large web companies that generate global revenue of more than 750 million euros ($811.05 million) per year and more than 3 million euros in Spain, Montero said.

She said the affected companies will have to make the first tax payment in late 2020, adding that the delay will allow for international negotiations. ($1 = 0.9247 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

To present first UK Budget on March 11 as scheduled: Chancellor Rishi Sunak

The UK government will present the Budget on March 11 as previously announced, the new Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced on Tuesday as he vowed to deliver the promises made by the Conservatives to the voters du...

Israeli PM Netanyahu's trial to start March 17: ministry. (AFP) CPS

Israeli PM Netanyahus trial to start March 17 ministry. AFP CPS...

News Time, Sangpad Pratidin win CSJC Media football tournament

News Time and Sangbad Pratidin clinched the top honours in electronic and print categoriesrespectively in the CSJC-IFA Media Football Tournament here on Tuesday.News Time beat Calcutta News 2-1 with Ajay Dutta scoring both the goals, while ...

4 cops suspended for mob''s Valentine''s Day ruckus in C''garh

Four policemen have been placed under suspension in Chhattisgarhs Surguja district foran incident on Valentines Day in which a group chased and harassed couples in a park, an official said on Tuesday.A video which went viral on social media...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020