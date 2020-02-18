Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll in Karachi gas leak rises to 14

The source of a toxic gas leak in Karachi's Keamari area remained unclear on Tuesday as officials from the Sindh health department confirmed that the death toll rose to 14, two days after residents from adjoining areas rushed to hospitals after complaining of breathing difficulties.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 22:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 22:55 IST
Death toll in Karachi gas leak rises to 14
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The source of a toxic gas leak in Karachi's Keamari area remained unclear on Tuesday as officials from the Sindh health department confirmed that the death toll rose to 14, two days after residents from adjoining areas rushed to hospitals after complaining of breathing difficulties. Meanwhile, dozens of protesters, belonging to residential localities close to the affected area, gathered in Keamari's Jackson Market, demanding answers from authorities on the deaths that have been caused from the mysterious gas, The Dawn reported.

Addressing a press conference along with Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah today, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani was quoted as saying that multiple theories were being considered but the source of the gas and its nature was still unknown so far. "An investigation into the matter was still underway," the commissioner added.

Dr Ziauddin Hospital spokesperson Amir Shehzad told the Pakistani media outlet that nine deaths took place at the hospital's Keamari Campus over the last two days. According to police, two other deaths were reported at Kutiyana Hospital. Meanwhile, officials from the Sindh health department stated that two more deaths were reported at Civil Hospital Karachi while one more was reported at Burhani Hospital.

Shehzad said that approximately 300 patients had been brought to the hospital so far. He said that most patients were released after being treated, adding that five patients had been admitted to the intensive-care unit (ICU) whose conditions were also improving. The patients had shown symptoms of difficulty breathing, dizziness while some were also throwing up.

Authorities were alerted to the incident when people in the Keamari area began rushing to nearby hospitals with severe breathing problems on Sunday night. The concerned authorities were not sure about the exact cause of the incident. An initial investigation into the incident by Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) on Monday showed that toxic gas had leaked from the terminal storing crude oil and petroleum products located within the residential areas.

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) chairman Jamil Akhter has said that the Pakistan Navy had taken some samples and hoped that the report will be received soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' for second consecutive day

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 9-China sees fall in coronavirus deaths, WHO urges caution, Apple and markets take hit

China reported its fewest new coronavirus infections since January on Tuesday and its lowest daily death toll for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution. Th...

Turkey issues detention request for businessman Kavala acquitted earlier on Tuesday

Istanbul prosecutors office demanded the detention of Turkish businessman Osman Kavala who was acquitted earlier on Tuesday, for an investigation into a failed coup in 2016, a court document seen by Reuters showed.A Turkish court on Tuesday...

WRAPUP 9-China sees fall in coronavirus deaths, WHO urges caution, Apple and markets take hit

China reported its fewest new coronavirus infections since January on Tuesday and its lowest daily death toll for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution. Th...

North Carolina court blocks voter ID law as discriminatory

A North Carolina appeals court on Tuesday blocked the states voter identification law from going into effect, finding it was a discriminatory attempt to suppress the black vote, in a victory for Democrats and voting rights advocates.The app...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020