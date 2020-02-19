REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL CHINA-HEALTH

China sees fall in coronavirus deaths, WHO urges caution, Apple and markets take hit China reported its fewest new coronavirus infections since January on Tuesday and its lowest daily death toll for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution.

USA-CHINA/MEDIA U.S. imposes new rules on state-owned Chinese media over propaganda concerns

The Trump administration said on Tuesday said it will begin treating five major Chinese state-run media entities with U.S. operations the same as foreign embassies, requiring them to register their employees and U.S. properties with the State Department. U.S.

USA-ELECTION/BLOOMBERG-WALLST Presidential hopeful Bloomberg proposes new taxes, protections to rein in Wall Street

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday outlined a sweeping financial services policy proposal to rein in Wall Street trading, boost consumer protections, increase Americans' access to banking services and crack down on financial crime. USA-TRUMP/PARDONS

Trump pardons ex-'junk bond king' Milken, commutes Blagojevich sentence President Donald Trump pardoned seven people on Tuesday including former junk bond king Michael Milken and commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the ex-Illinois governor convicted of trying to peddle Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat.

BUSINESS APPLE-STOCKS

Coronavirus threatens Apple supply chain, sales; shares drop Shares of Apple Inc fell 2 % on Tuesday and dragged the stocks of its suppliers across the globe lower, after the iPhone maker warned of lower sales in the current quarter acknowledging that the coronavirus outbreak was pressuring its supply chain.

USA-HUAWEI TECH/HSBC HLDG Huawei accuses U.S. of overlooking HSBC misconduct to go after Chinese firm

U.S. prosecutors overlooked apparent violations of U.S. sanctions against Iran by HSBC Holdings HSBA.L in exchange for the British bank's cooperation with a government investigation of Huawei Technologies, lawyers for the Chinese telecoms giant said. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN Weinstein rape trial jury deliberates, requests blueprint of his apartment

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement. CHINA-HEALTH/CHANEL

Chanel and Prada postpone shows in Asia owing to coronavirus Chanel and Prada said on Tuesday they have postponed fashion shows due to be held in Asia in May over concerns linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

SPORTS USA-TRUMP/DEBARTOLO

Trump issues pardon of former owner of San Francisco 49ers U.S. President Donald Trump issued a pardon for Eddie DeBartolo Jr., the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers football team, a White House spokesman told reporters on Tuesday.

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-TOT-RBL/PREVIEW Mourinho doesn't expect Son to return this season

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho does not expect forward Son Heung-min to play again this season after the South Korean fractured his right arm at the weekend, he said on Tuesday. UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS-OSCARS/PARASITE-NEWSER (PIX) (TV)

'Parasite' director and cast speak about their Oscar success South Korean film director Bong Joon-ho and cast members of the Parasite hold a news conference in Seoul on their Oscar success.

19 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Milan Fashion Week (Fall/Winter) People witness the launch of the latest seasonal garments designed by popular fashion brands and designers.

19 Feb FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/PREVIEW (TV)

Berlinale at 70: What to expect from Berlin's film festival Berlin rolls out the red carpet for the 70th edition of the Berlinale film festival, with an expert critic's lowdown on what to expect ahead of opening night on February 20.

19 Feb LEONE-POETRY/ (PIX) (TV)

Sierra Leone gangster leaves the street for a life of poetry In his poem "Rough Path", Yousef Kamara reflects on his years selling drugs and stealing as the leader of a street gang in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown. After quitting the gang three years ago, Kamara now hopes his journey to acclaim as a poet can offer an example to other wayward youths in Freetown, where increasing numbers are joining gangs modelled on the Bloods and Crips of Los Angeles.

19 Feb 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT SPAIN-FILM/CRISPS (PIX) (TV)

Movie magic - Korean Oscar-winner boosts Spanish crisp maker's sales Proud and grateful, Cesar Bonilla, 87, is still baffled by a surge in demand for his canned potato chips after a tin briefly appeared in award-sweeping Korean film 'Parasite', making his family-run business in northwestern Spain hire more employees.

19 Feb 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT BRITAIN-PEOPLE/FLACK

Inquest opens into death of TV star Caroline Flack An inquest opens into the death of one of Britain's most famous TV stars, former "Love Island" host Caroline Flack, who committed suicide last week.

19 Feb 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-ASSANGE/ (TV) Technical hearing for Julian Assange US extradition case

Technical hearing for Julian Assange extradition case, with the WikiLeaks' founder expected to appear by video link 19 Feb

SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/DEFECTORS (PIX) (TV) North Korean defectors challenge Moon's ruling party in South Korea's parliamentary elections

Two high profile North Korean defectors could soon be joining the main opposition party in South Korea's parliament, after increasing unease among the defector community over their place in the country amid President Moon Jae-in's outreach to North Korea. 19 Feb

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-QUOTES Key quotes from the Democratic presidential debate

Key quotes from the Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas 19 Feb

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-ANALYSIS Spot analysis for Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas

19 Feb CALIFORNIA-NEWSOM/

Governor Newsom to Deliver State of the State Address Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver his State of the State Address before a joint convention of the California Legislature next Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

19 Feb HAITI-HUNGER/ (PIX) (TV)

In aftermath of protests, Haiti faces growing hunger crisis Farmhand Celavi Belor feels dizzy when he looks up from hoeing a rocky field in the mountains of northwestern Haiti: he hasn’t eaten all day and has lost so much weight over the past year his clothes hang limply off his angular frame. Drought has ravaged harvests for the last three years in Haiti, while a collapse in Haiti's currency, the gourde, has put imported food out of reach for many Haitians. Against this backdrop, a countrywide lockdown - known locally as 'peyi lock' - spurred by anti-government protests created a full-blown hunger crisis.

19 Feb SUDAN-POLITICS/BREAD (TV)

Revolutionary squads guard Sudan's bakeries to battle corruption As an economic crisis in Sudan endures, revolutionary volunteers have deployed at Sudan’s bakeries to crack down on the diversion of heavily subsidized flour to the black market, and hope to expand their monitoring activities to flour mills and distribution networks.

19 Feb BRITAIN-POLITICS/LABOUR-STARMER

CANCELLED Labour leadership contender Keir Starmer gives speech on foreign policy Starmer, one of three candidates to lead the opposition Labour Party, sets out his thoughts on why the UK needs an internationalist foreign policy based upon human rights, the prevention of armed-conflict and the promotion of justice

19 Feb 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT USA-POMPEO/ETHIOPIA (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to speak on economic issues during Ethiopia visit U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is concludes his visit Ethiopia as part of his first official trip to Africa, where his office says he will seek to strengthen commercial ties and promote U.S. investment opportunities on the continent of more than one billion people. He is expected to speak at at the U.N. Economic Commission for Africa in an address likely to focus on investment opportunities and bilateral trade.

19 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PEOPLE-DURST/ Jury selection set to begin in murder trial of Robert Durst

Jury selection is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles Superior Court in the high-profile murder trial of real estate scion Robert Durst, who was profiled in the HBO documentary series, "The Jinx." 19 Feb

TURKEY-SECURITY/RIGHTS (TV) Turkish court expected to announce verdict in trial of 11 rights activists facing terrorism charges

A Turkish court is expected to announce a verdict in the long-running trial of 11 rights activists, including the former chair and ex-director of the local branch of Amnesty International, on terrorism charges. 19 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV) Jury deliberating in Weinstein rape trial

The jury is expected to continue deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial. 19 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY AUSTRALIA-DROUGHT/RAINFALL (TV)

Rain clouds bring light relief to one of Australia's driest towns There is light rain in one of Australia’s driest towns, but authorities are still trucking in drinking water as the impact of a harsh three-year drought lingers. Residents in the valley town of Murrurundi, a town of less than 900 people with three pubs, say much of the recent rain has stubbornly fallen high up on the hills missing the town centre and dam, frustrating recovery efforts.

19 Feb CHINA-HEALTH/JAPAN-SOUTHKOREA (TV)

Plane brings Korean home from quarantined Japan cruise ship A presidential jet brings home five South Koreans evacuated from a quarantined cruise ship docked off Japan.

19 Feb INTERNET-REGULATION/JUSTICE

U.S. holds meeting on liability for posts on Facebook, other platforms U.S. Justice Department conducts public meeting to discuss future of federal law which largely exempts online platforms from legal liability for material their users post.

19 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CHINA-HEALTH/MACAU (PIX) (TV) Macau reels from unprecedented shutdown of lifeline casino industry

Macau has given the green light for its 41 casinos to reopen on Thursday after a two week suspension aimed at containing the coronavirus. While operations may resume, executives say business is likely to remain very muted with the ripple effects felt far and deep in the Chinese territory where gaming accounts for over 80 percent of total revenues. 19 Feb

ERAMET-RESULTS/ Eramet full-year results

French mining and metal group Eramet publishes 2019 results after market close. 19 Feb

CANADA-PIPELINE/ Documentaries and social media blitz aid Canada indigenous community in pipeline fight

Sharing their stories of injustice and suffering via documentaries, and building a grassroots movement using social media platforms, the indigenous Wet'suwet'en community of Canada built strong momentum for their decades old anti-pipeline movement, putting their fight for lands-rights firmly on the national agenda 19 Feb

FORTESCUE-RESULTS/ Fortescue reports first-half profit on Feb. 19

Fortescue Metals Group is expected to report its its half-year results on Feb. 19. 19 Feb

ARGENTINA-ENERGY/VACAMUERTA (PIX) (TV) INSIGHT-In Argentina's Vaca Muerta, an energy bust spawns 'ghost town'

Just a year ago, Añelo was a shale boom town with new condos and businesses springing up seemingly overnight to satisfy demand by major international energy firms flocking to Argentina to claim a piece of the Vaca Muerta shale play, believed to have massive potential as one of the world's largest reserves of unconventional oil and gas. 19 Feb

SAUDI-ENERGY/ (PIX) Saudi energy minister speaks at IEF forum

Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman is scheduled to speak at an IEA-IEF-OPEC symposium in Riyadh. A senior US energy official will also make remarks. 19 Feb 00:30 ET / 05:30 GMT

CHINA-HEALTH/JAPAN-TOURISM Chinese visitors to Japan expected to fall in January amid coronavirus outbreak

The number of tourists from mainland China and elsewhere around the globe visiting Japan likely fell in January from the same month last year, government data is expected to show on Wednesday, highlighting the widening fallout of the coronavirus outbreak. 19 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

ITALY-ATLANTIA/PARLIAMENT Italy govt holds confidence vote in lower house on new motorway rules

The Italian government holds a confidence vote in the lower house of parliament on a decree which includes new rules that make it easier and less costly for the state to revoke motorway concessions. 19 Feb 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

RUSSIA-HOMELESS/ (PIX) WIDER IMAGE - How to survive a Siberian winter with no home

Homelessness is on the rise in Russia in a context of economic recession and increasing poverty. According to official statistics, there are more than 3500 roofless people in the Siberian city of Omsk, but even more in real. Many of them live without documents and rights. Severe frosts hit Omsk every winter, the temperature is usually down to about 20-30 degrees below zero. Many homeless people make night shelters to sleep at steam pipes or light bonfires to warm up. Some of them froze to death or get burns. 19 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TURKEY-ECONOMY/CENBANK Turkey's cenbank could ease again even as inflation returns

Turkey's central bank is expected to cut interest rates a bit more as it nears the end of an aggressive easing cycle, even as inflation edges higher and as the lira loses ground. 19 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks on economic outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on the economic outlook before the Harvard Business School Club of Atlanta, in Atlanta, Ga. 19 Feb 08:10 ET / 13:10 GMT

USA-FED/MESTER Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks before executive womens' forum

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks at event, "A Forum of Executive Women: fireside chat with Loretta Mester," in Philadelphia, Pa. 19 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SPORTS BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-WILDER-FURY/

Boxing-Tyson Fury discusses Wilder rematch with Reuters British heavyweight Tyson Fury discusses his Feb. 22 rematch with American Deontay Wilder after the two battled to a split decision draw in 2018.

19 Feb SAILING-RECORD/ (PIX) (TV)

Sailing - World's fastest sailboat to break London-Hong Kong record IDEC Sport - the world's fastest sailboat - will break the Tea Route record on Wednesday when it arrives in London. Francis Joyon and his crew left Hong Kong on January 18 and will set a new time, about four days faster than the previous record set in 2018.

19 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/CURRENCY (PIX) In northern Syria, currency switch shows Turkey's influence

A switch to Turkish currency is also another sign of Ankara's growing influence in a region of northern Syria seized by Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies more than three years ago from Islamic State fighters. 19 Feb

ODDLY ENOUGH OLYMPICS-2020/TOILETS (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-How Olympic Games spurred Japan's toilet revolution The Tokyo 2020 Olympics - just like the 1964 Games in the Japanese capital - will act as a catalyst for the country's toilet revolution. Sixty years ago it was getting rid of pick and shovel toilets and replacing them with new, Western-style flush ones. Six decades on with Japan boasting high-tech toilets that have heated seats and play music to cover any embarrassing sounds, the government is funding projects to get rid of the remaining 40% of public toilets that are still squat toilets.

19 Feb

