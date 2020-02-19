Left Menu
Development News Edition

Climate disruption threatens health and future of all children, commission warns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 05:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 05:00 IST
Climate disruption threatens health and future of all children, commission warns

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, Feb 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Many wealthy nations are letting the world's younger generations down by failing to curb planet-warming emissions, a U.N.-backed report said on Wednesday, warning climate change posed an urgent threat to the health and future of every child and adolescent.

A new global index showed children in Norway, South Korea and the Netherlands had the best chance at survival and well-being thanks to good healthcare, education and nutrition. But a ranking of countries by per-capita carbon emissions put those and other rich nations, including the United States and Australia, close to the bottom on that measure, as major contributors to global health threats driven by climate change.

“Countries need to overhaul their approach to child and adolescent health, to ensure that we not only look after our children today but protect the world they will inherit in the future,” said former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, co-chair of the international commission that produced the report. It said dramatic progress had been made in improving children's lives in the past five decades but economic inequalities meant the benefits were not shared by all.

And the heating up of the planet and damage to the environment, among other stresses, meant every child faced an uncertain future, it added. "Climate disruption is creating extreme risks from rising sea levels, extreme weather events, water and food insecurity, heat stress, emerging infectious diseases, and large-scale population migration," said the report by more than 40 experts.

Commission member Sunita Narain, director general of the New Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment, said that in her region of South Asia the main environmental threats came from water shortages and contamination, as well as air pollution. Children's health today "is at grave risk because of environmental degradation", she added.

They are victims of a problem they did not cause - a situation that is particularly acute for the poor, she noted. "The biggest inequity that we need to confront today is the inequity (of) climate change," Narain told journalists.

The "sustainability" part of the index ranks countries on how their per-person emissions compare with a 2030 target giving a two-thirds chance of keeping global average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times. Of the top 25 countries with the best score on emissions, all but two were African.

That contrasts starkly with the "flourishing" part of the index, where many African nations did badly on children's health, education, nutritious food and protection from violence. Not one country performed well on all three measures of child flourishing, sustainability and equity, concluded the commission convened by the World Heath Organization, The Lancet medical journal and U.N. children's agency UNICEF.

PROTECT AND RESPOND Another key threat identified was exploitative marketing practices that push fast food, sugary drinks, alcohol and tobacco at children, increasingly through social media channels.

Report author Anthony Costello, professor of global health and sustainability at University College London, said children's data was being harvested via online games and sold to big technology firms which then target youth with advertising. "This is totally unregulated," he said. "We think that there needs to be much greater attention to the protection of children around the world."

They should also be placed at the centre of efforts to achieve the global development goals agreed in 2015, he added. Few countries have yet recorded much progress towards achieving those goals, which include ending poverty and hunger by 2030 and tackling climate change, the report noted.

Children should be given a bigger voice in policy decisions that affect their futures, it said - something they are already demanding through social movements like the school climate strikes that have mobilised students worldwide since mid-2018. Jennifer Requejo, a UNICEF advisor on statistics and monitoring, said children could be involved through measures such as setting up local youth committees, informing them about their rights and having them participate in data collection.

Costello said young people's calls for a cleaner, safer world must be heeded by politicians. "They are simply not responding at the moment in a way that is mature and evidence-based," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Freestyle skiing-Canadian Kuroda dies suddenly at 19

Canadian freestyle moguls team member Brayden Kuroda has died suddenly, Freestyle Canada said on Tuesday. He was 19. Kuroda, who made his world cup debut this year, passed away suddenly on Monday, Freestyle Canada said in a news release. Th...

Reports: Beilein, Cavs planning to part ways

John Beilein and the Cleveland Cavaliers are discussing plans to mutually part ways this week, just over midway through his first season as head coach, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The Athletic reported that Beilein met with Cavaliers...

Nets' Irving suffers shoulder setback

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is out indefinitely as he once again experiences troubles with his right shoulder. Irving missed 26 games with an injury to the same shoulder earlier this season. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said on Tuesday th...

UPDATE 1-U.S. imposes new rules on state-owned Chinese media over propaganda concerns

The Trump administration said on Tuesday said it will begin treating five major Chinese state-run media entities with U.S. operations the same as foreign embassies, requiring them to register their employees and U.S. properties with the Sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020