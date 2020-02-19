Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Qatar increases its stake in BA-owner IAG to 25.1%

  • Reuters
  • Doha
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 13:43 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 12:55 IST
Qatar Airways Group said on Wednesday it had increased its holding in British Airways-owner IAG to 25.1%, buying another stake worth $600 million as part of a strategy it described as being highly successful.

Qatar previously held 21.4% of IAG, which also owns Spanish carriers Iberia and Vueling and Ireland's Aer Lingus. The cost of increasing its IAG holding is 465 million pounds ($604 million), based on the closing price of IAG's shares on Tuesday.

Qatar first invested in IAG in 2015, buying 9.99% of the company, and has steadily increased it since then. It also owns stakes in China Southern and Cathay Pacific, and said earlier this month it was in talks about doubling its holding in LATAM Airlines Group to 20% and buying a 49% stake in Africa's RwandAir.

It said it continued to support IAG and its strategy. ($1 = 0.7693 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

