Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Iran won't hand over 'damaged' black box of Ukraine plane-ministers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 16:31 IST
UPDATE 1-Iran won't hand over 'damaged' black box of Ukraine plane-ministers

The black box of a Ukrainian passenger plane accidentally shot down over Iran last month is damaged but Iran will not hand it over to another country despite pressure for access, top Iranian ministers said on Wednesday, according to state media.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week he had "impressed upon" Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that a complete and independent investigation into the shooting down of the airliner had to be carried out. Many of the 176 who perished in the disaster were Iranians with dual citizenship, which is not recognized by Iran. Canada had 57 citizens on board.

"We have a right to read the black box ourselves. We have a right to be present at any examination of the black box," Zarif said. "If we are supposed to give the black box to others for them to read it in our place then this is something we will definitely not do," he said.

Defence Minister Amir Hatami said the flight data recording box had "sustained noticeable damage and the defence industry has been requested to help in reconstructing (it)." "The reconstruction of the black box is supposed to take place first and then the reading," Hatami said.

All 176 passengers aboard the plane were killed when the Revolutionary Guards, Iran's most powerful military force, fired missiles at the plane after mistaking it for a hostile target. Iran is in discussions with other countries, particularly Ukraine, about the investigation, foreign minister Zarif said. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE -How a teen fight-back is helping feminism flourish in Spain

Spanish teenagers Ari and Kalus may still be in school but they are already part of a young feminist collective, organising talks, performances and protests to fight for gender equality.At 17, they are among a growing number of teenagers at...

German grandma builds wheelchair ramps from Lego

Faced with rows of inaccessible shops and cafes, wheelchair user Rita Ebel has devised a low-tech high-fun solution - ramps made of Lego. For me it is just about trying to sensitise the world a little bit to barrier-free travel, Ebel said i...

Kejriwal meets ministers, top officers; asks them to prepare plan to implement '10 guarantees'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with his cabinet colleagues and top officers on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of the 10 guarantees, including uninterrupted power supply and basic facilities for unauthorised col...

Aurobindo Pharma gets EIR with VAI classification from USFDA for Hyderabad unit

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday said it has received an establishment inspection report from the US health regulator with voluntary action indicated VAI status for its Unit-IV facility in Hyderabad. The United States Food and Drug A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020