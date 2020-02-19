Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Pompeo in Saudi Arabia to talk Iran, economy and human rights

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 21:08 IST
UPDATE 1-Pompeo in Saudi Arabia to talk Iran, economy and human rights
File photo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to discuss regional security, namely Iran, after the U.S. killing last month of a top Iranian general pushed the oil-producing region closer to an all-out war.

In meetings with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the next two days, Pompeo will also raise economic and human rights issues like the case of a Saudi-American physician who remains on trial after nearly two years in detention, he told reporters traveling with him. Saudi Arabia has backed the Trump administration's efforts to counter Iran but cautioned against military action after a series of strikes last year damaged its oil facilities. Riyadh blamed the attacks on Tehran, which denies responsibility.

The United States and Iran backed off from intensified conflict last month after a U.S. airstrike in Iraq killed Qassem Soleimani and Tehran retaliated with missile strikes on U.S. bases that injured more than 100 troops. "We are not rushed, the pressure campaign continues. It's not just an economic pressure campaign... It's isolation through diplomacy as well," Pompeo said before his flight to Riyadh.

"(In Riyadh) we'll spend a lot of time talking about the security issues -- the threats from the Islamic Republic of Iran in particular, but we'll talk about a broad range of things." Saudi Arabia has come in for intense criticism from Western governments and the U.S. Congress over its devastating five-year war in Yemen as well as the detention of prominent women activists and the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's Istanbul embassy in 2018.

Five Democratic senators, the chairman of the House foreign affairs committee and the Republican ranking member have urged Pompeo to press for a resolution to the court case of dual national Walid Fitaihi, who was arrested in 2017 under an anti-corruption campaign and lift travel bans on his family. Pompeo's trip comes three weeks after President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan, which the Palestinians rejected outright.

Saudi Arabia expressed support for direct peace negotiations under U.S. auspices while reiterating unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

WHO says man with coronavirus in Egypt is recovering, no longer a carrier

The World Health Organization WHO said on Wednesday that the person previously confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus in Egypt is on his way to recovery, after latest tests showed he was no longer carrying the virus. He will remain in q...

NE Sustainable Development Goals Conclave to be held in Assam next week

North East Sustainable Development Goals Conclave 2020 will be held in Assam next week which will see participation from state governments, central ministries, academia and civil society, an official statement said on Wednesday. Government ...

Meghalaya CM and Dr. Jitendra Singh discuss progress of different projects

Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Sh Conrad Sangma today called on Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, Dr. Jitendra Singh and discussed the progress of different State projects related to infrastructure, roads and publi...

Tokyo Olympics organisers launch Hindi twitter account

The organising committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has launched a dedicated Hindi twitter account for sports fans in India. The twitter account Tokyo2020 for India Tokyo2020hi, which is the official account of the Olympic and Paralympic Ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020