Mainland China reports 394 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, lowest since Jan 23
Mainland China had 394 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said on Thursday, down from 1,749 cases a day earlier and the lowest since Jan. 23. That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 74,576.
The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 2,118 as of the end of Wednesday, up by 114 from the previous day. The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 108 new deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 88 people died.
