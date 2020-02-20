Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Two passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan die as public criticism grows

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Yokohama
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 09:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 09:34 IST
UPDATE 2-Two passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan die as public criticism grows
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two passengers from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship moored near Tokyo have died and 29 people were in a serious condition, Japanese media reported on Thursday, as a second group of passengers disembarked after two-weeks quarantined onboard. More than 620 of the passengers on the Diamond Princess liner have been infected on the ship, which has been quarantined since Feb. 3, initially with about 3,700 people on board.

Public broadcaster NHK said the deceased passengers were an 87-year-old Japanese man and an 84-year-old Japanese woman. Kyodo news agency reported 29 people were in a serious condition, including one who had earlier tested negative for the virus. The health ministry could not immediately confirm the reports.

Japan has well over half the known cases outside China due to the ship infections and the rapid spread of the virus and the quarantine operation has sparked criticism of authorities just months before Tokyo is due to host the Summer Olympics. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga defended Japan's efforts. He told a news conference that after measures were put in place to isolate passengers on Feb. 5, the number of new infections was now almost at zero. "In that sense, we believe the isolation was effective," he said.

Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) said in a report issued Wednesday that no new cases of the onset of the COVID-19 disease from the cruise ship were reported on Feb. 16-17 and only one crew member case on Feb. 15. In a move to reassure the public, the health ministry also issued a statement in both English and Japanese that said all passengers had been required to stay in their cabins since Feb. 5 to contain the virus. The day before, as passengers were being screened, ship events continued, including dances, quiz games and an exercise class.

Criticism of the government has played out in social media as well as in parliament, where Health Minister Katsunobu Kato was grilled again on Thursday by an opposition lawmaker.

SAFE TO GO HOME?

About 500 passengers began disembarking on Thursday while another 100 people were to leave for chartered flights home, a health ministry official said. An initial batch of passengers who had tested negative and shown no symptoms left the vessel on Wednesday.

Those who have shared a room with people testing positive were required to remain in quarantine, as were crew. The ministry could not confirm how many people remained on board, or when disembarkation would be complete. More than 150 Australian passengers arrived home after a pre-dawn departure from Tokyo's Haneda airport. They face another 14-day quarantine.

Some Hong Kong passengers also went home, while Canadians were due to leave on a charter flight in the early hours of Friday, a Canadian government spokeswoman said. An evacuation flight was also being arranged for British nationals to leave Tokyo on Friday. Earlier in the week, the United States evacuated more than 300 nationals on two chartered flights.

A U.S. State Department official said there were still about 45 U.S. citizens onboard the cruise ship as of Thursday. Americans flown back will have to complete another 14 days quarantine, as will returning Hong Kong residents.

Disembarked Japanese passengers, however, face no such restrictions, a decision that has sparked concern. The NIID said there should be no problem if people had shown no symptoms for 14 days and had tested negative for the virus during the period their health was under surveillance.

Besides those on the cruise liner and returnees brought home from the epicenter of the epidemic Wuhan in China, about 70 cases of domestic infections have been confirmed in Japan, including 25 in Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Question papers of Manipur class 11 board exams leaked

The Manipur state education board cancelled the class 11 final exams after question papers of atleast five subjects were leaked, a senior official said on Thursday.Question papers of Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology and Manipuri were leak...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus fears grip South Korean city; China reports drop in new infections

Coronavirus fears spread to South Korea on Thursday where the mayor of the countrys fourth-largest city urged residents to stay indoors after a spike in infections linked to a church congregation, while China reported a sharp drop in new ca...

Two Nigerians arrested for staying without valid documents in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested two Nigerians, who were staying without any valid visa or other documents on Thursday. They were arrested under NDPS Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act from the Dwarka area of New Delhi.Police have arr...

SC agrees to hear Karnataka govt's plea against HC order in DGP case

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear the plea of the Karnataka government challenging issuance of non-bailable warrants against its Director General of Police by the high court. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was told by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020