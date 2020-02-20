REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Coronavirus fears spread to South Korea on Thursday where the mayor of the country’s fourth-largest city urged residents to stay indoors after a spike in infections linked to a church congregation, while China reported a sharp drop in new cases.

BRITAIN-ASSANGE/ Trump offered to pardon Assange if he denied Russia helped leak Democrats' emails: lawyer

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump offered to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he said that Russia had nothing to do with WikiLeaks’ publication of Democratic Party emails in 2016, a London court heard on Wednesday. U.S.

USA-ELECTION-DEBATE/ Bloomberg comes under bruising attack at Democratic presidential debate in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Michael Bloomberg faced a barrage of attacks at his first Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday, as his rivals rushed to criticize the billionaire businessman for his wealth, record on race and history of sexist comments. USA-TRUMP-DNI/

Trump names U.S. envoy to Germany acting director of national intelligence BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday named U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, a strong supporter of his policies, to be acting director of national intelligence.

BUSINESS USA-CHINA-HUAWEI-TECH/

U.S. meeting on Huawei, China policy still on for Thursday despite Trump tweets: sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A meeting of U.S. government officials to discuss further curbs on exports to Huawei and China is still on for Thursday, two sources said, despite pushback from President Donald Trump against the restrictions.

USA-ECONOMY-TRUMP/ Trump economist says 'uncertainty' from trade disputes hit business investment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A slowdown in U.S. growth last year was at least partly the fault of President Donald Trump’s global trade battles and the resulting hit to business investment, the administration’s top economist said on Thursday in an outlook for the coming years. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/ Jurors in Weinstein rape trial ask to review Rosie Perez testimony

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial appeared to take a methodical approach in their deliberations on Wednesday, asking to review testimony from a former production assistant who says Weinstein raped her as well as from actress Rosie Perez. PEOPLE-POP-SMOKE/

Rapper Pop Smoke shot dead in Hollywood Hills home; masked gunman sought LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed on Wednesday in a rented multi-million-dollar home in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Hills, and police said they were searching for several suspects, at least one whom was armed and wearing a mask during the incident.

SPORTS CHINA-HEALTH-SPORT/

Paralympics: Boccia test event postponed due to coronavirus TOKYO (Reuters) - A boccia competition which was to double as a test event for this year’s Tokyo Paralympic Games has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said on Thursday.

BASEBALL-MLB-HOU/ Astros cheating scandal may be good news for MLB, experts say

The Houston Astros’ cheating scandal may be hanging over Major League Baseball like a dark cloud but the sign-stealing scheme could actually boost interest in the game rather than turn fans away, experts said on Wednesday. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS LLOYDS-RESULTS/

Lloyds Banking Group to announce 2019 results Britain's biggest domestic bank Lloyds reports full-year results for 2019, with investors looking to see how the lender has fared in tough trading conditions. 20 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HUAWEI TECH-NETWORKS/ Huawei executives present key messages planned for cancelled MWC event

Executives from China's Huawei Technologies give keynote speeches in London, originally in anticipation of the MWC trade fair. After MWC's cancellation, the London briefing will give the company an opportunity to update on its technology, strategy and business, and respond once again to U.S. accusations about its operations. 20 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CANADA-PENSIONS/CDPQ Canadian pension fund at the heart of Alstom-Bombardier deal reports results

Charles Emond, chief executive of the Canadian pension fund at the heart of Alstom's deal to buy Bombardier's rail deal will address reporters at a briefing on its 2019 financial results. 20 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-SHALE/OUTLOOK Shale industry keeps taking hits, as margins worsen and stock prices suffer

The shale industry's outlook continues to worsen, owing to a combination of oversupply, weak prices for oil and gas and a surprising softness in sales of liquids like butane and propane, which until recently had been something of a salve for oil producers. 20 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

AIRBUS-A220/ (PIX) Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury and Quebec's premier meet with reporters

Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury and the premier of the Canadian province of Quebec meet with reporters in Montreal, after Bombardier sold off its remaining minority stake in the A220 jetliner program. 20 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks at Harvard University

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin participates in "A Conversation with Tom Barkin" hosted by Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. 20 Feb 13:20 ET / 18:20 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, opens library in Ankara President Tayyip Erdogan holds a meeting with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev (0900 GMT). The two presidents then attend an opening ceremony of presidential library in Ankara (1100 GMT).

20 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-CHINA/DEFENSE

U.S. panel holds hearing on China military power projection U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission conducts hearing on “China’s Military Power Projection and U.S. National Interests”

20 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-STONE (PIX) (TV) Roger Stone, long time Trump adviser, to be sentenced in case that roiled Washington

Roger Stone, a long time associate of President Donald Trump, will be sentenced on Thursday in a criminal case that has roiled the Justice Department and drawn the president's ire. 20 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

IRELAND-POLITICS/ (TV) Irish parliament to meet for first time with no majority in sight

Ireland's parliament meets for the first time since an inconclusive Feb. 8 election with Prime Minister Leo Varadkar obliged to put forward his name for re-election amid slow moving government formation talks. He will assume the role in a caretaker capacity if, as is almost certain, no party leader secures a majority to replace him. It took Varadkar's predecessor Enda Kenny four such votes and 70 days to form an administration after the last election in 2016. Fianna Fail, the party that marginally won the most seats, said on Wednesday it would step up efforts to break the deadlock but lawmakers from all sides expect talks to take a number of weeks. 20 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/VIDEO GAME (PIX) (TV) From refugee camp to video game maker

Lual Mayen learned to code in a refugee camp after fleeing South Sudan. Now, he’s a video game developer in Washington, DC, who’s using his talents toward inspiring empathy for others like him. Mayen’s creation, called "Salaam" ("peace" in Arabic) - which will launch this summer - puts players in the shoes of a refugee fleeing a war torn region. 20 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

EU-BUDGET/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) EU Council meets to decide on the EU's long-term budget

The 27 EU countries meet to discuss the 2021-2027 budget. They are split about it because of Britain's withdrawal from the bloc and also due to different priorities such as tackling climate change and migration on top of traditional heavy spending areas such as agriculture and regional development 20 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY TELECOMS-5G/

US State Department's Robert Strayer to discuss 5G at roundtable at US embassy Robert Strayer, deputy assistant secretary for cyber, international communications and information policy at the U.S. State Department, discusses 5g internet and cybersecurity at a roundtable with reporters at the US embassy in Madrid during a visit to Spain to speak to the government on the same topic.

20 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV) Jury continues deliberations in Weinstein rape trial

The jury is expected to continue deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial. 20 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

