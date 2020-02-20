Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Australia quarantines coronavirus cruise ship arrivals; extends travel ban

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 13:11 IST
UPDATE 3-Australia quarantines coronavirus cruise ship arrivals; extends travel ban
Cruise ship Diamond Princess Image Credit: ANI

More than 150 Australians arrived home on Thursday to begin two weeks of quarantine after finally leaving a cruise ship docked in Japan on which more than 600 people had contracted a new coronavirus. Since Feb. 3, the Diamond Princess, owned by Carnival Corp, has been quarantined at Yokohama, south of the capital, Tokyo, with 220 Australian holidaymakers among the 3,700 aboard initially.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 170 Australians were evacuated to the northern port city of Darwin, with 47 left in Japan after either getting infected or deciding to wait out the rest of their quarantine on the ship. "The continuing coronavirus infections in mainland China make it necessary to continue the travel restrictions on foreign nationals entering Australia for a further week to 29 February," Morrison said in a statement.

The Australians coming home from Japan were all screened on arrival at a quarantine facility in Howard Springs, said Di Stephens, a health official in the Northern Territory. "There were six people off that plane identified as having minor sniffles and sore throat that we have separated completely," Stephens told reporters in Darwin.

Swabs would be taken in the afternoon from the six, who went straight into isolation, she added. Earlier, television images showed a Qantas Airways plane chartered to evacuate the Australians arriving in Darwin just before 10:00 a.m. (2300 GMT).

All 170 evacuees were required to be symptom-free when checked by Japanese health officials before they boarded, although Australia's chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy, has said some might still have the virus. Since Feb. 1, Australia has barred entry to those arriving directly from mainland China, except for citizens and permanent residents, citing a need to stop the spread of the flu-like virus that emerged in China late last year.

On Monday, China's ambassador to Australia criticized the curbs as "harsh" and an "overreaction". Morrison has said Canberra would be guided by medical advice, despite growing pressure on the economy.

The epidemic could shave 0.2 percentage points off economic growth in the year's first quarter, Australia's top central banker said this month. China is Australia's largest trading partner and a major source of tourists and fee-paying students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

When we seek votes in 2024, the Northeast will have

been free from problems like militancy, inter-state strifeAmit Shah in Arunachal Pradesh....

Coronavirus may drag global GDP by 1 percentage point if containment delayed beyond June: Report

The cascading effect of coronavirus epidemic might cause a drag of about a percentage point on global GDP growth if the containment is delayed beyond June, a report said on Thursday. According to the report by Dun Bradstreet, the outbreak ...

Euro zone yields slip on economic, coronavirus worries

Euro zone bond yields edged lower early Thursday as concern about a euro zone economic slowdown and damage to Asian growth from Chinas coronavirus kept core yields near two-week lows.Worries about the euro zones economy after a string of we...

Misinformation spread after abrogation of Article

370 that Article 371 will also be scrapped It will never happen Amit Shah in Arunachal Pradesh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020