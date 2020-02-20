Egyptair to resume flights to China from next week - statement
Egyptair said in a statement on Thursday that it will resume some flights to and from China starting next week.
The national airline suspended all flights to China in early February over the coronavirus outbreak. "Egyptair has decided to resume a flight weekly every Thursday," the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
