Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-Gunman kills 9 in German shisha bar rampage; extremist motive suspected

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 14:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 14:05 IST
UPDATE 5-Gunman kills 9 in German shisha bar rampage; extremist motive suspected
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A suspected right-wing extremist shot nine people dead in two shisha bars in an overnight rampage through a German city before police believe, returning home and killing himself. Federal prosecutors said they had taken charge of investigations into the attack - which happened late on Wednesday in Hanau, east of Frankfurt - due to indications it had an extremist motive.

Newspaper Bild said the suspect had expressed far-right views in a written confession. In shisha bars, customers share flavored tobacco from a communal hookah or water pipe. In Western countries, they are often owned and operated by people from the Middle East or South Asia, where the use of the hookah is a centuries-old tradition.

Some of those killed were of Turkish origin, a spokesman for the Turkish presidency said. "We expect German authorities to show maximum effort to enlighten this case. Racism is collective cancer," Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter. Police could not immediately be reached for comment on the Bild report.

They said earlier that said a second body was also found at the suspect's home. "There are no indications that other suspects were involved. One of the two dead people found is highly likely the perpetrator," police said in a statement early on Thursday, adding that investigations into the identity of gunmen and victims were ongoing.

Bild, Germany's biggest-selling daily newspaper, said without citing a source that the suspect also left a video claiming responsibility. Can-Luca Frisenna, whose father and brother run one of the two bars attacked, said he rushed there after learning about the shooting.

"I heard my father was affected and my little brother, they run the kiosk, I don't have much to do with it," said Frisenna. "But then I saw them both - they were horrified and they were crying and everything. So everyone was shocked." At one of the bars on Thursday morning, forensics police in white overalls inspected the crime scene, cordoned off close to Hanau's historic market place. Nearby, traffic flowed as normal and commuters waited for buses.

Police said their information suggested the gunman had committed suicide at his home after fleeing in a car. Bild said the suspect was a German citizen and that ammunition and gun magazines were found in the vehicle. He had a firearms hunting license, it added.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert tweeted: "Deep sympathy goes out to the families concerned, who are mourning the loss of their dead. With the injured, we hope they will soon recover." Last October, an anti-Semitic gunman who denounced Jews opened fire outside a German synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, and killed two people as he live-streamed his attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Prominent Taliban leader killed in Afghan forces operation in Badakhshan province

A prominent Taliban leader was killed during an operation by the Afghan security forces in the northeastern province of Badakhshan, The Khaama Press News Agency reported on Thursday, citing the countrys Defense Ministry. According to the ne...

Fearing infection, residents protest coronavirus evacuees landing in Ukraine

Residents in central Ukraine protested the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from Chinas Hubei province on Thursday, fearing they could be infected with the coronavirus despite authorities insisting there was no danger.Protesters from th...

Here's everything you need to know about Android 11

Google has released the first Developer Preview of the next version of Android for testing, development, and feedback, earlier than ever. The Developer Preview builds provide an early test and development environment that developers can us...

When we seek votes in 2024, the Northeast will have

been free from problems like militancy, inter-state strifeAmit Shah in Arunachal Pradesh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020