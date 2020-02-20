Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey, Russia discussing joint-patrols option in Syria's Idlib -Turkish official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 14:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 14:07 IST
Turkey, Russia discussing joint-patrols option in Syria's Idlib -Turkish official
File photo

Turkey and Russia are discussing possible joint patrols around Syria's northwestern Idlib region as one option to ensure security there, a Turkish official said on Thursday, as Ankara ramped up threats of a military offensive in the region. President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday a Turkish military operation in Idlib to drive back a Russian-led Syrian government offensive was a "matter of time" after talks with Moscow were unsuccessful. His foreign minister said on Thursday that talks with Russia were warming, but not at desired levels.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Iran, Turkey, and Russia plan to meet in Tehran early next month to further discuss Syria, including Idlib. A Russian delegation may come to Ankara before that for further talks, the person said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Prominent Taliban leader killed in Afghan forces operation in Badakhshan province

A prominent Taliban leader was killed during an operation by the Afghan security forces in the northeastern province of Badakhshan, The Khaama Press News Agency reported on Thursday, citing the countrys Defense Ministry. According to the ne...

Fearing infection, residents protest coronavirus evacuees landing in Ukraine

Residents in central Ukraine protested the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from Chinas Hubei province on Thursday, fearing they could be infected with the coronavirus despite authorities insisting there was no danger.Protesters from th...

Here's everything you need to know about Android 11

Google has released the first Developer Preview of the next version of Android for testing, development, and feedback, earlier than ever. The Developer Preview builds provide an early test and development environment that developers can us...

When we seek votes in 2024, the Northeast will have

been free from problems like militancy, inter-state strifeAmit Shah in Arunachal Pradesh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020