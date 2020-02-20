S Korea reports 1st virus death as 2.5M urged to stay home
Yonhap news agency says South Korea has reported its first death from a new coronavirus. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not immediately provide details.
The report came as South Korea is struggling to cope with the outbreak and its economic fallout. Earlier Thursday, South Korea said it has confirmed a total of 82 cases of the virus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
