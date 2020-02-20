Left Menu
Three test positive for coronavirus in Iran - health ministry official

  Tehran
  20-02-2020
  20-02-2020
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Iran, a health ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

"Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Qom and one person in Arak, bringing the total of confirmed cases to five in Iran," Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a tweet.

