Three test positive for coronavirus in Iran - health ministry official

Three patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Iran, a health ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

"Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Qom and one person in Arak, bringing the total of confirmed cases to five in Iran," Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a tweet.

