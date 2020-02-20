Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-German far-right attacks in recent years

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 18:45 IST
FACTBOX-German far-right attacks in recent years

A gunman with suspected far-right links shot dead nine people, some of them migrants from Turkey, in an overnight rampage through a German city before killing himself. There have been a number of far-right attacks in recent years in Germany, with violence rising sharply in 2015, when the country took in more than one million migrants.

The German domestic intelligence agency estimated that the number of violent crimes with far-right elements rose by 3% in 2018, although attacks on centres for asylum seekers fell after a spike in 2015 and 2016. Feb. 14, 2020 - German police arrest 12 men on suspicion of involvement in a far-right plot to overthrow the political order by means of targeted attacks.

Oct. 9, 2019 - A gunman who denounced Jews opens fire outside a German synagogue in the eastern city of Halle on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, killing two people as he livestreams his attack. The attacker, a 27-year-old German, fatally shoots a woman outside the synagogue and a man inside a nearby kebab shop.

June 2, 2019 - Pro-immigration German politician Walter Luebcke is found lying in a pool of blood outside his home in the state of Hesse. Stephan Ernst, a German far-right sympathiser initially confesses to the crime and later retracts his confession. Luebcke was a hate figure for the far right because of his outspoken defense of Chancellor Angela Merkel's 2015 decision to let in refugees. July 11, 2018 - A member of a German neo-Nazi gang is jailed for life for her part in the murders of 10 people during a campaign of racially-motivated violence. Beate Zschaepe was part of the National Socialist Underground (NSU), whose members killed eight Turks, a Greek man and a German policewoman from 2000 to 2007. An official report later says police had "massively underestimated" the risk of far-right violence and that missteps had allowed the cell to go undetected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Lesotho PM faces charge of murdering first wife, says to step down

Lesothos Prime Minister Thomas Thabane will be charged with the murder of his late wife, the deputy police commissioner said on Thursday, the latest twist in a love triangle murder case that has stunned the southern African highland kingdom...

Lebanon banking assn urges quick solution to Eurobonds maturity issue -statement

Lebanons banking association urged President Michel Aoun on Thursday to find a quick resolution of uncertainties over the countrys fast-approaching Eurobond maturities, saying falling bond prices were creating losses and piling pressure on ...

UPDATE 2-Morgan Stanley to buy E*Trade Financial in $13 bln deal

Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it would buy discount brokerage ETrade Financial Corp in an all-stock deal worth about 13 billion, the biggest deal by a Wall Street bank since the financial crisis.The deal will help Morgan Stanley boost its...

Govt rejects China's objections over Amit Shah's Arunachal Pradesh visit

The Ministry of External Affairs MEA on Thursday dismissed the objections raised by China on Home Minister Amit Shahs visit to Arunachal Pradesh saying the state is an integral part of India. It Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020