Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Historic' U.S.-Taliban pact to be signed soon, says Taliban leader

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 19:13 IST
'Historic' U.S.-Taliban pact to be signed soon, says Taliban leader
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Taliban's deputy leader said the group would soon sign an agreement with the United States to reduce violence for seven days, adding that militant commanders were "fully committed" to observing the "historic" accord. "That we today stand at the threshold of a peace agreement with the United States is no small milestone," Sirajuddin Haqqani wrote in an opinion piece in the New York Times, in the first significant public statement by a Taliban leader on the accord for a week-long reduction in violence (RIV).

The agreement in principle, which was struck during negotiations between U.S. and Taliban representatives in Qatar, could lead to a withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. "Achieving the potential of the agreement, ensuring its success and earning lasting peace will depend on an equally scrupulous observance by the United States of each of its commitments," wrote Haqqani, who is also head of the Pakistan-linked Haqqani Network.

Clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters have continued, but Afghanistan's acting interior minister said on Tuesday an agreement to cut violence would be enforced within five days. Haqqani also addressed fears about Afghanistan becoming once again a springboard for Islamist militants, calling such concerns "inflated."

Writing about how women's rights in Afghanistan would look if foreign forces left, Haqqani envisioned an "Islamic system" in which "the rights of women that are granted by Islam — from the right to education to the right to work — are protected." The Taliban banned women from education and work and only let them leave their homes in the company of a male relative. Overnight, women disappeared behind the all-enveloping burqa, their activities restricted to their homes.

Haqqani stressed in the piece the need for a complete withdrawal of foreign forces. Officials in Afghanistan and the United States have said a certain number of troops would remain in the country to ensure stability. The Afghan presidential palace reacted strongly to the article.

"It is sad that the (New York Times) has given its platform to an individual who is on a designated terrorist list. He and his network are behind ruthless attacks against Afghans and foreigners," Sediq Sediqqi, a palace spokesman, told Reuters. Meanwhile, recently reelected Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad for the second time in 24 hours on Thursday to discuss issues related to peace talks and the details of the RIV, Sediqqi said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

HTC VIVE Unveils Complete VIVE Cosmos Series

&#160;HTC VIVE is Changing the Face of VR with its most versatile virtual reality VR product line-up ever. Today, HTC introduced the complete VIVE Cosmos Series with three new products and three new modular faceplates that expand the functi...

Barcelona Spain Masters: Saina, Sameer enter quarterfinals, Srikanth loses

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal secured a straight game win over Ukraines Maria Ulitina to storm into the womens singles quarterfinals of the USD 170,000 Barcelona Spain Masters here on Thursday. Saina, who is facing a race ag...

Woman's body stuffed in sack found in Greater Noida

An unidentified womans body was found stuffed in a sack in Greater Noida on Thursday, with police suspecting that she was killed elsewhere and later dumped in Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said. The body was found in the bushes along the Ya...

Railway employees can now see data related to their service on mobile app

All railway employees can now see the data related to their service and communicate with the administration for any changes, if required, on an integrated mobile application. The mobile application -- HRMS Employee Mobile App for Indian Rai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020