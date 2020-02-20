German prosecutor: Shooting victims included foreigners and Germans

The victims of a shooting in Hanau that left nine people dead included German citizens and foreigners aged between 21 and 44, Germany's federal prosecutor said on Thursday.

The prosecutor for the first time named the suspect as 43-year-old German man called Tobias R. It is common for authorities in Germany to only give the initial of a suspect's surname.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.