U.S. targets five Iranians in latest sanctions action

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on five Iranians in its latest action targeting Tehran, according to a notice posted Thursday on the U.S. Treasury Department's website.

The Treasury said it sanctioned Ahmad Jannati, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, Siamak Rahpeyk, Mohammad Hasan Sadeghi Moghadam and Mohammad Yazdi.

