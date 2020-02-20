Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Turkish soldiers killed in air strike blamed on Damascus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 23:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 23:16 IST
Two Turkish soldiers killed in air strike blamed on Damascus

Ankara, Feb 20 (AFP) Turkey blamed the Syrian regime for the deaths of two of its soldiers on Thursday in the rebel stronghold of Idlib, as tensions also escalated with Moscow which accused Ankara of "supporting terrorists". The situation in Idlib province in northwestern Syria has grown increasingly volatile in recent weeks, with a Syrian offensive triggering a humanitarian crisis as close to a million civilians flee the violence.

Turkey built 12 military observation posts in the region as part of a 2018 deal with Russia to prevent a regime onslaught, but its forces have come under increasing attack. Turkey blamed the two deaths on Thursday on a Syrian jet.

It brings the number of Turkish personnel killed in clashes with Syrian forces this month to 16. Five others were wounded on Thursday, the defence ministry said. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned this week of an "imminent" operation against Damascus unless it pulled its forces back behind Turkish positions by the end of February.

The defence ministry said it retaliated against regime forces on Thursday, with "over 50 regime elements, five tanks, two armoured personnel carriers, two armoured pickups and one howitzer destroyed." Clashes were also reported between regime forces and Turkey-backed rebels in Nayrab, between the provincial capital of Idlib and the town of Saraqeb, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The UK-based war monitor said at least 11 fighters on the pro-regime side and 14 on the pro-Turkey side were killed in the flare-up. Turkey backs certain rebel groups in the region and is determined to prevent a fresh flood of displaced people into its territory, where it is already hosting 3.6 million Syrian refugees.

Despite being on opposing sides, Turkey and Russia have worked in the past to find diplomatic solutions to the conflict, but recent talks over the Idlib offensive have failed to yield results. "There has been a little more convergence in the last meetings, but we are not at the point we wish to be," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told state broadcaster TRT on Thursday.

Moscow repeated its claims that Ankara was supporting extremist groups in the region, which it denies. "We urge the Turkish side, in order to avoid incidents, to cease support of the actions of terrorists and handing them arms," the Russian defence ministry said.

It said it had spotted Turkish artillery firing on Syrian units, wounding four soldiers. "We note this is not the first case of support for rebel fighters by Turkey," it added.

Idlib is held by an array of rebels dominated by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) jihadist group, which is led by members of the country's former Al-Qaeda franchise. More than 400 civilians have been killed since mid-December in bombings that have also hit hospitals and schools, according to the Observatory.

Around 900,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the largest displacement since the civil war in Syria broke out almost nine years ago. The UN said 170,000 of those were living out in the open as the organisation's refugee agency appealed to Turkey to take in more refugees.

French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the regime attacks on civilians in Idlib, warning of an impending humanitarian disaster. (AFP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

NITI Aayog to hold SDG Conclave 2020 in Guwahati

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Maha govt transfers five senior IAS officers

The Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred five senior bureaucrats, includingAdditional Chief Secretary ACS of Revenue, Registration and Stamp Duty, Manu Kumar Srivastava.Srivastava, a 1986-batch IAS officer, has now been made the A...

Airtel will pay dues before March 17, says Sunil Bharti Mittal

Founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises Sunil Bharti Mittal on Thursday assured the government that Airtel would comply with the Supreme Court order and pay the dues before March 17.Mittal also met Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad duri...

Southern Army Commander welcomes SC verdict on permanent commission to women in Army

Southern Army Commander Lt Gen CP Mohanty on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Courts judgment on Permanent Commission for women officers in the Indian Army, saying they have been part of the force for the past 30 years.The women have been part...

UPDATE 6-IMF begins visit as Lebanon grapples with financial crisis

A team from the International Monetary Fund IMF met Lebanese government officials on Thursday at the start of a visit to advise on how to tackle the countrys crippling financial and economic crisis.The IMF has said its team will stay until ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020