China's Hubei province reports 411 new coronavirus cases on Feb 20

  • Hubei
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 05:03 IST
  • Created: 21-02-2020 04:56 IST
China's central Hubei province had 411 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, the province's health commission said on Friday, up from 349 cases a day earlier. The uptick in cases reversed three days of declines.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in Hubei to 62,442. The death toll in Hubei from the outbreak reached 2,144 as of the end of Thursday, up by 115 from the previous day.

