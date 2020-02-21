Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-S.Korea moves to contain coronavirus outbreak amid spike in new cases

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 07:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 07:25 IST
UPDATE 1-S.Korea moves to contain coronavirus outbreak amid spike in new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Korean officials on Friday designated two cities as "special care zones" while its military confined troops to their bases in a desperate effort to contain the spread of coronavirus after a recent spike in cases.

South Korea reported 52 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the national total to 156, the majority in Daegu, the country's fourth-largest city with a population of 2.5 million. Malls, restaurants and streets in city were largely empty as the mayor called the outbreak an "unprecedented crisis".

Of the national tally, 111 patients are from Daegu or nearby. Most have been traced to an infected 61-year-old woman known as "Patient 31" who attended a church, a scenario that health authorities described as a "super-spreading event". As of Friday, more than 400 members of the church are showing symptoms of the disease, though tests were still ongoing, Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin said at a briefing.

He said the city would ban any kind of mass gathering and repeated a request for residents to stay at home. The newly identified coronavirus has created alarm because there are a still many important unknowns surrounding it. It can cause pneumonia, which has been deadly in some cases.

Many of South Korea's initial patients have recovered, though it reported the first death from the virus on Thursday. The government will designate Daegu and neighboring Cheongdo County as "special care zones", Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said at a meeting of senior government officials in Seoul on Friday.

"It is urgent to find those who were in contact with the infected and treat the diagnosed people as soon as possible," Chung said. "We will proactively provide necessary assistance including sickbeds, personnel and equipment." The government also plans to send military medical staff, and provide temporary isolation facilities, he said.

In the South Korean capital of Seoul, city officials said they would not allow any of the large protests and demonstrations that are often held on the weekends, Yonhap news agency reported. After several military members tested positive for the virus on Thursday, Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo decided to ban all soldiers from taking leave, leaving their barracks, and receiving guests.

Some exceptions would be made for family emergencies or for soldiers at the end of their military service, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Mandhol village of Shimla receives fresh snowfall

Picturesque tourist destination Shimla was wrapped in a blanket of snow on Thursday. Even in high altitude areas of the Mandhol village, life has come to a standstill as the region received fresh snowfall.The trees and shrub in these region...

Joe Biden's campaign raised $8.9 mln in January, ended month with $7.1 mln cash

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden raised 8.9 million in January, ending the month with 7.1 million in cash, an improvement after he struggled at times last year to raise money.Biden out-raised rival former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete ...

Spurs resume uphill battle to postseason in Utah

The Utah Jazz will host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday in Salt Lake City with the All-Star break in the rearview mirror and 28 games left in the regular season. The two teams carry different agendas into the final third of the campaign.The...

Nutanix appears on 'Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For' list

Nutanix NASDAQ NTNX, a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced it has been named among the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work and Fortune. In its first year participating in the Great Place to W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020