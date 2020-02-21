Week-long Afghanistan 'reduction in violence' starts Saturday: Afghan official

A week-long "reduction in violence" between the Taliban, the US, and Afghan security forces will commence shortly, an official said Friday, ahead of the signing of a possible deal between Washington and the insurgents.

"The reduction in violence will start from 22 February and will last for one week," Javed Faisal, Afghanistan's National Security Council spokesman, told AFP.

