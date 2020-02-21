Left Menu
Development News Edition

Security threat 'very high' from German far right: interior minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 17:05 IST
Security threat 'very high' from German far right: interior minister
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

German interior minister Horst Seehofer said Friday that the police presence would be increased across the country to counter the "very high" security threat from the far-right after a gunman killed nine people in a racist attack late Wednesday. "The security threat from right-wing extremism, antisemitism, and racism is very high," Seehofer said at a press conference in Berlin.

He also announced an "increased police presence" and "increased surveillance" at mosques, train stations, airports, and borders. Right-wing extremism, Seehofer said, was the "biggest security threat facing Germany", and one which had left "a trail of blood" behind it in recent months.

Germany has already taken several measures to combat right-wing extremism after a string of violent incidents over the last year. Last June, pro-migrant politician Walter Luebcke was murdered, while October brought an attack on a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle.

Suspects in both cases have ties to the far-right scene. Seehofer said he was not calling for more police officers or further laws, but rather "greater use of the options already available to us".

Sitting to his right, Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said the government would examine in detail how firearms could end up in the hands of "extremists". Yet both Seehofer and Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht underlined the difficulty of detecting attackers who act alone, as the key suspect in the Hanau shootings appeared to have done.

"Despite all our efforts, we cannot completely rule out such terrible crimes," said Seehofer. Federal police chief Holger Muench, meanwhile, warned that "around half" of those who carry out such attacks were previously unknown to the authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA drama: Sedition case against K'taka school management challenged in SC

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the sedition case registered against a Karnataka school management for allegedly allowing students to stage an anti-CAA, anti-NRC drama that portrayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi i...

Ringier Africa Digital Publishing unifies assets under Pulse brand

Ringier Africa Digital Publishing RADP RADP.Africa, one of Africas leading media groups is unifying its assets across the continent - to form one integrated media company under the Pulse brand.With the unification, the former RADP group of...

Bengal make late inroads as Odisha slip up

Odisha let the opportunity slip in the final hour, losing three wickets in quick time as Bengal took an upperhand in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash here on Friday. Fighting half-centuries from opener Shantanu Mishra 62 and Debasish S...

Moscow deploys facial recognition technology for coronavirus quarantine

Moscow is using facial recognition technology to ensure people ordered to remain at home or at their hotels under coronavirus quarantine do so, the mayor of the Russian capital said on Friday. Russia has temporarily barred Chinese nationals...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020