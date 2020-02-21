Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian state mulls nation's first gay 'conversion therapy' ban

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 17:47 IST
Australian state mulls nation's first gay 'conversion therapy' ban
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An Australian state is considering the nation's first ban and jail sentences for so-called gay conversion therapy, a bid that has sparked division more than two years after the country legalized same-sex marriage.

The northeastern state of Queensland introduced a bill in November that would prohibit conversion therapy, with its top health official labeling the practice "highly destructive". Offenders face up to 18 months in jail under the proposal. The bill, if passed, would be the first outright ban on conversion therapy in Australia. Other states have come under pressure to adopt the same ban and the state of Victoria began public consultation on a proposed law in October.

A committee in Queensland's parliament that has been tasked to examine the bill on Friday urged the government to review parts of its proposal to provide clarity on which health services would fall under the ban. But LGBT+ campaigners urged the government to pass the bill without delays.

"It's ground-breaking because it will be Australia's first gay conversion therapy ban if the law is passed in Queensland," said Shelley Argent, a spokeswoman from the advocacy group Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays in Australia. "Conversion therapy is psychological abuse because it's telling the person they are broken," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

Conversion therapies range from counseling to hypnosis and electric shock therapy and have been widely condemned by medical associations globally as ineffective and harmful to mental health. Worldwide Malta, Ecuador, Brazil, and Taiwan have banned conversion therapy, according to LGBT+ advocacy group OutRight Action International. Britain and parts of Canada are mulling bans and about 18 U.S. states outlaw such therapy for minors.

Conversion therapy is "pervasive" in many faith communities in Australia, according to a 2018 report by Melbourne-based La Trobe University and campaign group the Human Rights Law Centre. The bill has faced opposition from Christian groups which slammed the proposed jail term.

"Conversion therapy is vaguely and very broadly defined," said Mark Spencer, the director of public policy at the Christian Schools Australia, which represents over 125 schools across the country. "The bill as it stands potentially criminalizes biologically sound and medically factual responses to students by school counselors and possible even classroom teachers," he added.

Queensland's officials said they want to lead the way in protecting LGBT+ people. "Practices that try to change or suppress a person's sexual orientation or their gender identity have always been immoral and unethical," the state's Health Minister Steven Miles said last year, calling the practice "highly destructive".

The minister's office did not immediately reply to a request seeking comment on Friday's report. The move to ban conversion therapy came after Australia allowed same-sex marriage in December 2017 in a country where some states ruled homosexual acts to be illegal until 20 years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Branson says new Virgin cruise line will overcome coronavirus fears

British entrepreneur Richard Branson heralded his first cruise ship Scarlet Lady on Friday as targeting a younger generation of holidaymakers with a range of attractions that he believes will outweigh any fears around coronavirus. Despite t...

Kalinga Stadium to host India's FIFA WC qualifier against Qatar

Indias return leg FIFA World Cup group E qualifier against defending champions Qatar next month will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, the All India Football Federation AIFF said on Friday. Yes, Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar w...

ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.15 cr of Bihar-based Naxalite

The ED said on Friday it had attached assets worth Rs 1.15 crore of a notorious Naxal leader of Bihar in connection with a money-laundering case against him. A provisional order for attachment of the properties, including a truck and multip...

UPDATE 3-Six coronavirus cases discovered in north Italy, hundreds to be tested

Six people have tested positive in Italy for coronavirus, the northern Lombardy region said on Friday, in the first known cases of local transmission of the potentially deadly illness in the country. Officials told residents from three smal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020