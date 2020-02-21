Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany to raise police presence after racist shooting

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 18:16 IST
Germany to raise police presence after racist shooting
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

German authorities will step up the police presence throughout the country and keep a closer watch on mosques and other sites after the racially motivated shootings that killed nine people, the country's top security official said Friday. A 43-year-old German man fatally shot the victims of immigrant backgrounds in the Frankfurt suburb of Hanau on Wednesday night before killing his mother and himself. The man, identified as Tobias Rathjen, left a number of rambling texts and videos espousing racist views and claiming to have been under surveillance since birth.

Meanwhile, officials confirmed they had received a letter from the suspect last November in which he sought help from authorities in stopping the surveillance he believed he was under. The letter didn't ring any alarm bells with prosecutors, authorities said.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said state-level security officials and security agencies he consulted Thursday agreed to increase the law enforcement presence around the country. Seehofer said there would be more surveillance at "sensitive sites," including mosques, and a high police presence at railway stations, airports, and borders. "The threat posed by far-right extremism, anti-Semitism, and racism is very high in Germany," Seehofer told reporters in Berlin.

Thousands of people gathered in cities across Germany on Thursday evening to hold vigils for the shooting victims but also to express anger that authorities haven't done enough to prevent attacks despite a string of incidents in recent years. Some also called for a crackdown on the extremist and anti-migrant ideology that has crept into a mainstream political debate with the rise of the Alternative for Germany party, or AfD.

A top official in the center-left Social Democratic Party, a junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's governing coalition, accused AfD of providing ideological fodder to people like the Hanau shooter. "One person carried out the shooting in Hanau, that's what it looks like, but there were many that supplied him with ammunition, and AfD definitely belongs to them," Lars Klingbeil told German public broadcaster ARD on Friday.

Parts of the Alternative for Germany already were under close scrutiny from Germany's domestic intelligence agency. The party has rejected all responsibility for far-right attacks, including an anti-Semitic attack on a synagogue and the killing of a regional politician last year. One key question in the investigation is whether authorities or others were aware the suspect posed a threat.

"That's one of the points that are particularly interesting to me in this investigation," said Seehofer. "Who knew what." Peter Frank, Germany's chief federal prosecutor, said the investigation would concentrate on the suspect's movements prior to the attack, and whether he had had contact with other people. The suspect's father was being questioned as a witness, he said. Frank acknowledged that his office had received a letter from the suspect three months ago. The letter didn't contain many of the more explicitly racist and genocidal comments later found in the document posted on Rathjen's website and didn't prompt any action from prosecutors, Frank said.

Seehofer noted that rules intended to ensure stricter background checks on gun owners came into force Thursday — a day after the attack — but that he was open to the idea of tightening the rules further. One hurdle to effective communication between different branches of government in Germany is the country's treasured notion of privacy, along with the complex web of local, regional, state and federal authorities that might be involved in checking a person's suitability for gun ownership.

"We will always respect data protection," said Seehofer. "But the discussion about data protection mustn't push aside the discussion about security in this country."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Trinity College, Dublin launches scholarships for engineering and programmes worth 5 lakh Euros

Dublins Trinity College on Friday launched the Engineering, Environment and Emerging Technologies scholarships worth 5,00,000 Euros for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Indian students have greatly contributed to the educational a...

Week-long Afghanistan 'reduction in violence' to start Saturday

Kabul, Feb 21 AFP A week-long reduction in violence between the Taliban, the US, and Afghan security forces will commence shortly, an official said Friday, ahead of the possible signing of a deal between Washington and the insurgents. If th...

UPDATE 1-Branson says new Virgin cruise line will overcome coronavirus fears

British entrepreneur Richard Branson heralded his first cruise ship Scarlet Lady on Friday as targeting a younger generation of holidaymakers with a range of attractions that he believes will outweigh any fears around coronavirus. Despite t...

Kalinga Stadium to host India's FIFA WC qualifier against Qatar

Indias return leg FIFA World Cup group E qualifier against defending champions Qatar next month will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, the All India Football Federation AIFF said on Friday. Yes, Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020