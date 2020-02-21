Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Iran says coronavirus has spread to several cities, reports two new deaths

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 18:22 IST
UPDATE 2-Iran says coronavirus has spread to several cities, reports two new deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus has spread to several Iranian cities, a health ministry official said on Friday, as an outbreak that the authorities say began in the holy city of Qom caused two more deaths.

Iran confirmed 13 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total in the country to 18, with four of the total having died. "Based on existing reports, the spread of coronavirus started in Qom and with attention to people's travels has now reached several cities in the country including Tehran, Babol, Arak, Isfahan, Rasht, and other cities," health ministry official Minou Mohrez said, according to the official IRNA news agency.

"It's possible that it exists in all cities in Iran," she said. The majority of coronavirus cases in Iran have been in Qom, a Shi'ite Muslim holy city 120 km (75 miles) south of the capital Tehran.

The new cases comprised seven people diagnosed in Qom, four in the capital Tehran and two in Gilan province, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a tweet. Health officials had called on Thursday for the suspension of all religious gatherings in Qom.

"It's clear that new coronavirus has circulated in the country and probably the source of this illness was Chinese workers who work in the city of Qom and had traveled to China," health ministry official Mohrez said, according to IRNA. The widening outbreak came as Iranians were voting in a parliamentary election seen as a referendum on authorities after a series of crises, including a near full-blown conflict with the United States last month.

State TV showed voters at polling centers in Qom wearing surgical masks on Friday. Iraqi Airways has suspended flights to neighboring Iran as a protective measure against the coronavirus outbreak, the Iraqi state news agency said on Thursday.

The epidemic originated in China and has killed more than 2,100 people there. New research suggesting the virus is more contagious than previously thought has added to the international alarm over the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Trinity College, Dublin launches scholarships for engineering and programmes worth 5 lakh Euros

Dublins Trinity College on Friday launched the Engineering, Environment and Emerging Technologies scholarships worth 5,00,000 Euros for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Indian students have greatly contributed to the educational a...

Week-long Afghanistan 'reduction in violence' to start Saturday

Kabul, Feb 21 AFP A week-long reduction in violence between the Taliban, the US, and Afghan security forces will commence shortly, an official said Friday, ahead of the possible signing of a deal between Washington and the insurgents. If th...

UPDATE 1-Branson says new Virgin cruise line will overcome coronavirus fears

British entrepreneur Richard Branson heralded his first cruise ship Scarlet Lady on Friday as targeting a younger generation of holidaymakers with a range of attractions that he believes will outweigh any fears around coronavirus. Despite t...

Kalinga Stadium to host India's FIFA WC qualifier against Qatar

Indias return leg FIFA World Cup group E qualifier against defending champions Qatar next month will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, the All India Football Federation AIFF said on Friday. Yes, Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020