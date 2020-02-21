Lebanon confirms first case of coronavirus
Lebanon confirmed its first coronavirus case on Friday, a 45-year-old woman who had arrived from Iran and was being quarantined in a Beirut hospital.
Two other suspected cases were being followed and authorities were taking all necessary precautions in line with recommendations of the World Health Organization, Health Minister Hamad Hassan told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- Beirut
- Iran
- World Health Organization
ALSO READ
Lebanon parliament to vote on government next week - Berri's office
UPDATE 1-Lebanon cabinet approves financial rescue plan
UPDATE 2-Lebanon cabinet approves financial rescue plan
Hezbollah: Decisions on Lebanon's debt need national consensus
Lebanon cabinet approves financial rescue plan - ministerial sources