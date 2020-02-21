Lebanon confirms first case of coronavirus

Lebanon confirmed its first coronavirus case on Friday, a 45-year-old woman who had arrived from Iran and was being quarantined in a Beirut hospital.

Two other suspected cases were being followed and authorities were taking all necessary precautions in line with recommendations of the World Health Organization, Health Minister Hamad Hassan told a news conference.

