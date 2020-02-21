Left Menu
Development News Edition

Female ISIS terrorist pleads guilty to St. Paul’s Cathedral bomb plot in UK

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 20:38 IST
Female ISIS terrorist pleads guilty to St. Paul’s Cathedral bomb plot in UK
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

A female Islamic State supporter on Friday pleaded guilty to terrorism charges, including a plot to bomb London's famous St Paul's Cathedral landmark. Safiyya Amira Shaikh, a 36-year-old Muslim convert who was born Michelle Ramsden, was arrested in October last year following an undercover operation by counter-terrorism officers during which she sought the supply of bombs from them.

At a hearing at the Old Bailey court in London on Thursday, she admitted to two terrorism offenses and was remanded in custody to be sentenced at the same court on May 11. "She made contact with a person she believed to be able to assist in preparing explosives; researched methods and decided on a plan to carry out a terrorist act," the Metropolitian police said.

Police said she traveled to central London and stayed at a hotel in order to conduct reconnaissance, selected the hotel as a target for an explosive device; attended St Paul's Cathedral to scope it, for security and for the best place to plant a second explosive device. "She met a person and supplied her with two bags, with the intention and belief that explosive devices would be fitted into the bags; prepared the words of a pledge of allegiance to Daesh, also known as Islamic State (ISIS)," police said.

Over the two months before her arrest in October 2019, Shaikh built up a relationship with two undercover officers who she believed were a husband-wife extremist team and exchanged messages through the encrypted social media app Telegram. She shared an image of St Paul's Cathedral with one of the two undercover officers and expressed a keenness to kill a lot of people in a place like that.

The west London based UK-born woman converted to Islam in 2007 after being impressed by the kindness of her Muslim neighbors but seemed to have turned towards a more extremist violent ideology of ISIS by 2015. Shaikh now faces life imprisonment after pleading guilty to one count of preparation of terrorist acts under the UK's Terrorism Act 2006 between 19 August 2019 and 10 October 2019, with the intention of committing acts of terrorism and engaging in conduct in preparation for giving effect to that intention.

The second terror charge covers a count of dissemination of terrorist publications, by providing a service to others that enabled them to obtain, read, listen to or look at terrorist publications via 'Telegram'. Prosecutors in the case say her social media activity was intended as a direct or indirect encouragement or other inducements, or to constitute the provision of assistance, to the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under the Terrorism Act.

"Every year thousands of reports from the public help police tackle the terrorist threat. If you see or hear something that doesn't seem right, trust your instincts and ACT by reporting it to police," the police said in a statement, in reference to its Action Counters Terrorism (ACT) campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar slips as data disappoints; yen rebounds on safe-haven demand

The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Friday after a survey of purchasing managers showed U.S. business activity in the manufacturing and services sectors stalled in February as companies have grown increasingly concerned about the coron...

Sharath-Sathiyan pair storms into ITTF Hungary Open final

The Indian pairing of Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan upset top-seeds Kwan Kit Ho and Chun Ting Wong of Hong Kong to enter the mens doubles final of the ITTF World Tour Hungary Open here on Friday. In a hard-fought five-setter, the Indian qual...

UPDATE 2-Global watchdog keeps Pakistan on terrorism financing "grey list"

Pakistan won an extra four months to meet international anti-terrorism financing norms on Friday when a global dirty money watchdog decided to keep the country off its blacklist for now. After Pakistan missed multiple previous deadlines, th...

Kedar for PPP model to develop sports infra in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar on Friday said he is keen to use the Public-privatepartnership PPP model for growth of sports infrastructure in the state.Giving an example of his own constituency, where he has signed a pact with a p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020