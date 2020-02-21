Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE records two new coronavirus cases, total number reaches 11

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 21:25 IST
UAE records two new coronavirus cases, total number reaches 11
representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United Arab Emirates said on Friday it had registered two new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of people diagnosed with the virus in the Gulf Arab state to 11. The new cases in the UAE were detected in a 34-year-old Filipino national and a 39-year-old Bangladeshi national who had contact with a Chinese national who had been diagnosed with the virus, the health ministry said in a statement.

It said the two were in stable condition. More than 2,100 people have died in China from the new virus that emerged in Wuhan in December. New research suggesting the virus is more contagious than previously thought has added to the international alarm over the outbreak.

The UAE, a major international air transit center and tourism and business hub, recorded its first coronavirus case on Jan. 28 when four members of a Chinese family were diagnosed. It has since suspended passenger flights to mainland China, with the exception of Beijing.

Most of those diagnosed in the UAE with the virus have been Chinese citizens. Another Filipino national and one Indian national have also been infected, according to the health ministry. Three of those previously diagnosed, all Chinese nationals, have fully recovered, the ministry has said.

The government has not disclosed where patients were being treated or which parts of the country they visited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump says he is eyeing four candidates for intelligence chief

President Donald Trump said on Friday he had four candidates under consideration to be the next U.S. intelligence chief and that a decision would be made soon, even as one potential candidate said he was not interested in the job.Trump abru...

Retired IAS officers Amarjeet Sinha, Bhaskar Khulbe appointed advisors to PM Modi

Retired IAS officers Amarjeet Sinha and Bhaskar Khulbe have been appointed advisors to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to an official statement, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Friday approved the appointment Amarjeet S...

EXCLUSIVE-EU to clear without conditions $69 bln Aramco, SABIC deal - sources

EU antitrust regulators are set to give unconditional clearance to world No. 1 oil producer Saudi Aramcos 69 billion bid for a 70 stake in petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries Corp SABIC, people familiar with the matter said on Frida...

Business brief

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises on Friday said it has launched a national level awareness programme from February 17 to 28. The main objective of the programme is to spread awareness about the schemes and activities unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020