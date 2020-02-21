Vietnam reports no confirmed cases of coronavirus since Feb 13

Hanoi [Vietnam], Feb 21 (VNA/ANI): Vietnam has reported no new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) since February 13, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, which met here on Friday. Healthcare facilities at the district level and higher levels are capable of treating patients infected with COVID-19.

As of February 21 afternoon, 15 of the 16 patients with COVID-19 in Vietnam had been cured and discharged from hospital. The 15th case, a Vietnamese American, at HCM City's Tropical Diseases Hospital repeatedly tested negative from February 12 - 17 and was discharged on February 21. Vietnam still has 28 suspected cases and nearly 5,650 people in close contact with those who may have the virus or those returning from epidemic areas. All of them are under quarantine.

By February 21 noon, there are 76,727 confirmed cases in 29 countries and territories worldwide and the number of deaths reached 2,247. In China alone, 75,465 cases have been reported with 2,236 deaths. New cases may appear in the coming time, but with the rising temperature and effective treatment plans in place, Vietnam is capable of containing the outbreak and ensuring safety for economic and cultural events, said Tran Dac Phu, former director of the Health Ministry's Preventive Health Department.

Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung noted the World Health Organisation (WHO), international organisations and diplomatic corps have recommended that in the current situation, Vietnam can soon think about reopening schools. Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do said the ministry is considering to allow students to go back to school starting from March 2, given that longer shutdown would causing difficulties for teaching and learning in this 2019-2020 academic year.

The ministry will accelerate communication campaigns to educate students on how to stay safe during the COVID-19 outbreak, Do added. He moved on to say that the ministry will work with the People's Committees of HCM City and Hanoi on February 22 to discuss HCM City's proposal to extend the school break until the end of March. (VNA/ANI)

