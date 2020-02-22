Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry and his wife will stop using "Sussex Royal" brand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 02:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 02:24 IST
UPDATE 2-Prince Harry and his wife will stop using "Sussex Royal" brand

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have decided not to use the word "royal" in their branding after they start a new life in Canada following their decision to step back from royal duties. The decision follows weeks of talks between the couple and the British royal family about how they will present themselves to the world in the future.

The couple agreed last month with Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, that they would no longer work as royals after their surprise announcement that they wanted to carve out a "progressive new role" which they hope to finance themselves. "It has been agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation," a spokeswoman for the couple said.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post Spring 2020." As things stand, Harry and Meghan use the brand extensively.

The couple's Instagram account, which has 11.2 million followers, uses the name SussexRoyal, as does a website set up by the couple which they used to declare they were seeking to be more independent. These will now have to be rebranded. They also applied to trademark the phrases Sussex Royal and Sussex Royal Foundation for use on books, stationery, clothing such as pyjamas and socks, charity campaigns and the provision of training, sport and social care.

The trademark applications that were filed have been removed, the spokeswoman said. The future role of the couple has been subject of intense public scrutiny in Britain. There has been much debate about the extent to which the couple should be able to commercialise the royal brand while living independently, at least partly abroad.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry and Meghan announced they will formally step down from their roles as working members of the royal family at the end of March. Harry has spoken of his sadness at being forced to give up his royal duties, saying there was no other option if he and Meghan, an American actress, were to seek an independent future away from stifling media intrusion.

Under the arrangement, Harry will remain a prince and the couple will keep their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles as they begin a new life split between Britain and North America, where they will spend most of their time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in J-K's Sangam

Exchange of fire started between security forces and terrorists at Sangam in Bijbehara on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.Exchange of fire started between security forces terrorists at Sangam Bijbehara. Police, CRPF Army are ...

UPDATE 1-U.S., India at odds over trade as Trump heads for encounter with Modi -U.S. officials

Trump administration officials on Friday acknowledged that U.S. President Donald Trumps visit to India next week will not result in even a limited trade deal, saying they still have major concerns over Indias trade barriers. Hopes that the ...

Bloomberg says three women who signed non-disclosure agreements can be released

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said on Friday that his company had reviewed its records and found three women who had signed non-disclosure agreements related to their complaints about statements he made personally...

EU nations end summit without agreement on budget

Brussels, Feb 22 AP European Union leaders broke up a marathon budget summit without a deal Friday and will have to reconvene for another meeting on the divisive issue in the coming weeks. After 28 hours of talks the leaders could not find ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020