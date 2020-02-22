REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL CHINA-HEALTH

Coronavirus spreads in China prisons as fears weigh on global markets, U.S. business The coronavirus has infected hundreds of people in Chinese prisons, authorities said on Friday, contributing to a jump in reported cases beyond the epicentre in Hubei province, including 100 more in South Korea and a worsening outbreak in Italy.

SYRIA-SECURITY U.N. says it fears 'bloodbath' in northwest Syria fighting

The United Nations warned on Friday that fighting in northwest Syria could "end in a bloodbath" and called again for a ceasefire, while Moscow denied reports of a mass flight of civilians from a Russian-led Syrian government offensive. U.S.

USA-ELECTION/NEVADA Nevada Democrats report high early caucus participation

Nearly 75,000 Nevadans participated early in the state's Democratic U.S. presidential nominating contest, the party said on Friday, a sign of a potentially large turnout in the first test for the candidates in the diverse western United States. USA-ELECTION/SANDERS

‘Tamales for Tío Bernie’: Sanders’ outreach to Latino voters pays off Violeta Alvarez is so passionate about Bernie Sanders that she becomes emotional talking about the white, 78-year-old senator from Vermont, a state 3,000 miles from this sun-drenched California enclave.

BUSINESS WELLS FARGO-SCANDAL/DEAL

Wells Fargo to pay $3 bln to U.S. authorities to resolve probe into fake accounts Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N and one of its units will pay $3 billion to resolve criminal and civil probes into years of fraudulent sales practices, U.S. authorities said on Friday, wrapping up one of the last one major investigations looming over the bank.

USA-TECHNOLOGY/ENCRYPTION Encryption on Facebook, Google, others threatened by planned new bill

U.S. legislation will be introduced in the coming weeks that could hurt technology companies' ability to offer end-to-end encryption, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, and it aims to curb the distribution of child sexual abuse material on such platforms. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN Weinstein jury look to be nearing verdict in sex assault trial

The jury in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial will resume deliberations on Monday after suggesting they may be nearing a guilty verdict on at least one of the five counts against the former movie producer. FASHION-MILAN/ARMANI

Fashion industry "raping" women with sex-driven marketing, says Armani Giorgio Armani accused the fashion industry on Friday of "raping" women with short-lived trends and sex-driven marketing as he presented his Emporio Armani line at Milan Fashion Week.

SPORTS CHINA-HEALTH/TOKYO

Tokyo 2020 Olympics President says no plan to wear mask - media Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Yoshiro Mori said he did not intend to wear masks, despite the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 2,000 people in China, a Japanese sports newspaper reported on Friday.

MOTOR-F1-TESTING Mercedes close to record pace as Ferrari suffer

Champions Mercedes ended Formula One's first pre-season test with by far the quickest lap time on Friday while Ferrari suffered an engine problem and worried about their pace. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS SOUTHSUDAN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

South Sudan leaders to form long-delayed unity government after years of war South Sudanese President Salva Kiir is due to swear in former rebel leader Riek Machar as vice president as the two form a long-delayed unity government envisaged by a 2018 peace deal.

22 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT TOGO-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Togo heads to the polls as President Gnassingbe seeks to extend rule Togo holds presidential elections in which incumbent President Faure Gnassingbe will seek to extend his 15-year hold on power. A revamp of the constitution last year limited presidents to two five-year terms. But the reform was not retroactive, so Gnassingbe, in power since 2005, can legally stand for another 10 years despite widespread protests.

22 Feb USA-AFGHANISTAN/TALKS (TV)

Students and ordinary Afghans react to US-Taliban agreement While the new reduction in violence period and the following agreement signing between the U.S. and Taliban presents an opportunity for peace in a war-torn country, what expectations do Afghanistan's citizens have?

22 Feb CHINA-TIBET/DALAILAMA (TV)

Tibetans in exile mark the 80th anniversary of the Dalai Lama's enthronement Tibetans in exile in the northern hill town of Dharamshala mark the 80th anniversary of the Dalai Lama's enthronement. No official celebrations have been planned.

22 Feb USA-ELECTION/NEVADA-POLL

Entrance Poll: Top issues for Nevada Democrats as they head to the state's caucuses Main takeaways from entrance poll as Nevada Democrats kick off the state's presidential caucuses, the third contest in the state-by-state race to find a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

22 Feb TOGO-ELECTION/POLLS CLOSING (PIX) (TV)

Polls close in Togo presidential election Polls close and counting begins in Togo's presidential elections.

22 Feb BOLIVIA-POLITICS/MORALES

Bolivia's Morales slams block on Senate run, eyes legal challenge Bolivian ex-president Evo Morales slammed a ban on his running for a Senate role in May elections, while his lawyers signaled that the exiled leftist leader would fight back.

22 Feb USA-ELECTION/BLOOMBERG

Sanders' 'Trump-like rhetoric' encouraged vandals, Bloomberg camp says Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign on Friday alleged that rival Bernie Sanders Trump-like rhetoric encouraged supporters to vandalize a Bloomberg campaign office in Tennessee and others across the country.

22 Feb KAZAKHSTAN-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Opponents of Kazakh government hold public protests Two separate opposition groups - supporters of the Democratic Party which has yet to be officially established and backers of opposition figure Mukhtar Ablyazov - to hold back-to-back public protests which are likely to be dispersed by police

22 Feb 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT G20-SAUDI/FINANCE (PIX) (TV)

G20 finance ministers, central bank governors meeting in Riyadh Saudi Arabia hosts first meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh.

22 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT TOGO-ELECTION/POLLS OPENING (PIX) (TV)

Togo goes to the polls as President Gnassingbe seeks to extend 15-year rule Polls open at 0700 GMT in Togo's presidential elections in which incumbent President Faure Gnassingbe seeks to extend his 15-year rule. A revamp to the constitution last year set the presidential mandate at two five year terms. But the reform was not retroactive so Gnassingbe, in power since 2005, can legally stand for another 10 years despite widespread protests.

22 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/NEVADA

EXPLAINER-Nevada caucuses present new test to Democrats after chaotic Iowa contest After the Iowa caucuses developed into a mess, Nevada will try to conduct a caucus with less problems. We explain the process.

22 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT AMAZON.COM-GERMANY/BERLIN

Activists demonstrate against the opening of a new Amazon office in Berlin Activists protest against the opening of a new Amazon.com office in the heart of an artistic neighbourhood of eastern Berlin.

22 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

EUROPE-WEATHER/DENNIS-BRITAIN Flood warnings after Storm Dennis

Flood warnings after Storm Dennis hits the UK 22 Feb

CHINA-HEALTH/BRITAIN (PIX) (TV) UK to repatriate Diamond Princess British passengers

Flight carrying British nationals evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship expected to land in the UK. 22 Feb

CHINA-HEALTH/USA-CRUISE (TV) Party on! Cruise ship passengers shrug off threat of viral infection

As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, passengers are still packing cruise liners embarking from the United States, even though one ship was detained for more weeks two weeks in Japan. 22 Feb

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-ELECTION/NEVADA-RESULTS

ANALYSIS-How the candidates fared at Nevada Democratic caucuses Analysis of the Nevada caucus results and what the outcome means for the eight candidates vying to win the Democratic nomination to take on Donald Trump in November.

22 Feb CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

JAPAN-SOUTHKOREA/ISLANDS (TV) Japan's Shimane Prefecture government observes Takeshima Day

Japan's Shimane Prefecture government observes Takeshima Day, to mark their claim over the disputed islets, which South Korea refers to as Dokdo. 22 Feb

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Milan Fashion Week (Fall/Winter) People witness the launch of the latest seasonal garments designed by popular fashion brands and designers. 22 Feb

FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/FIRST COW (PIX) (TV) American outlaw film First Cow competes in 70th Berlinale

Director Kelly Reichardt presents her film 'First Cow' about outlaws in the wilds of Oregon at the beginning of the 19th century, nominated in the Competition section of the Berlin film festival. 22 Feb 08:05 ET / 13:05 GMT

ODDLY ENOUGH USA-BRITAIN/WASHINGTON (PIX) (TV)

George Washington praised British farmers above slovenly Americans - letter shows George Washington praised British farmers and chided slovenly Americans, according to a handwritten letter to a Scottish nobleman from 1796,

22 Feb

