London police said on Friday that Daniel Horton, arrested for stabbing a prayer leader at a mosque in Park Road, has been charged with section 18 GBH and possession of a bladed article.

Horton was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, police and mosque officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

