Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's son gets permit allowing him to hunt Alaska grizzly bear

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 11:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 11:21 IST
Trump's son gets permit allowing him to hunt Alaska grizzly bear
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Donald Trump Jr. has been granted the right to hunt a grizzly bear in northwestern Alaska near the Bering Sea town of Nome, a state official said on Friday.

The son of U.S. President Donald Trump was one of three people who applied for 27 spots for non-resident hunters targeting grizzlies in a designated region of northwestern Alaska's Seward Peninsula, said Eddie Grasser, the wildlife conservation director for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. The state conducts periodic drawings for permits to hunt bears, caribou, moose and other animals in various regions. Winners are chosen by a lottery, and there are typically many more applications than hunting tags awarded.

"We get thousands of applications," Grasser said. Whether anyone wins, he said, comes down to "pure chance, luck of the draw." But in the case of the bear-hunt permit that the president's son won, there was little competition. Twenty-four tags for hunting bears in that region went unclaimed, Grasser said.

Winners of the state's latest hunting-permit drawings were announced on Friday. To follow through with the Nome-area bear hunt, Trump must pay a $1,000 non-resident tag fee and buy a $160 non-resident hunting license, Grasser said.

The president's eldest son is an avid hunter and has made several trips to hunt in Alaska and Canada. He is scheduled to come to Alaska later this year to hunt deer and ducks.

The Safari Club this month raffled off a $150,000 seven-day "dream hunt" expedition with Trump Jr. The raffle winner got the right to accompany the president's son on a yacht traveling in November along coastal areas of the Tongass National Forest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Aeroflot Open: Subramaniyam posts creditable win; Sethuraman held to draw

Bharath Subramaniyam registered a creditable win while S P Sethuraman was held to a draw as the Indian duo shared the joint second spot with two others after three rounds in the A group of Aeroflot Open chess tournament here. Azervbaijans R...

UPDATE 1-State TV reports Iranian mayor tests positive for coronavirus, official denies report

An Iranian official has tested positive for coronavirus, state TV reported on Saturday.Morteza Rahmanzadeh, the mayor of district 13 of the capital Tehran, was hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms on Friday, according to state TV. But the...

Williamson shines as NZ take lead over India on day two of first Test

Kane Williamsons knock of 89 runs allowed New Zealand to take a lead of 51 runs over India on day two of the ongoing first Test here at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. After bundling out India for 165, New Zealand ended the day at 2165.New...

SC interlocutor Sadhana Ramachandran arrives at Shaheen Bagh to resume talks with protesters

Supreme Court-appointed interlocutor Sadhana Ramachandran on Saturday arrived at Shaheen Bagh to resume talks with the anti-CAA protesters here. The Saturday visit of the interlocutor is the fourth in the last four days.On Friday, the inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020