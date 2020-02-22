Israeli police say killed man who attempted Jerusalem stabbing attack

Israeli police shot and killed a man who tried to carry out a stabbing attack in the old city of Jerusalem on Saturday, a spokesman said.

The suspect was armed with a knife when he came at police officers, said police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld. The identity of the suspected attacker was still being investigated, he said.

Israel has heightened security in Jerusalem in recent weeks due to elevated tension in the region after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a Middle East Peace plan that Israel has embraced while Palestinians rejected as one-sided.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

