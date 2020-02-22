Left Menu
War against terrorism to be consolidated: Pak Army chief Bajwa

  Islamabad
  Updated: 22-02-2020 18:08 IST
  • Created: 22-02-2020 18:03 IST
War against terrorism to be consolidated: Pak Army chief Bajwa
Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday that the war against terrorism will be consolidated to achieve enduring peace both in the country and in the region. General Bajwa's remarks came on the third anniversary of Operation Radd ul Fasaad (Ruf - 'rejection of violence'), a counter-terrorism operation launched under his leadership in Pakistan.

"Gains of two decades of war on terror shall be consolidated to achieve enduring peace and stability both for Pakistan and the region," Pakistan Army's spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar quoted Bajwa saying in a tweet. The Army spokesman said the operation Ruf was launched to consolidate gains of all past operations and "indiscriminately eliminating the residual and latent threat of terrorism, ensuring the security of Pakistan's borders".

"In this journey from terrorism to tourism, security forces and intelligence agencies backed by the entire nation achieved unparalleled success at a monumental cost paid in men and material," he said. In February 2017, the terrorist group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar claimed responsibility for several suicide attacks across Pakistan.

With an increase of attacks across the country, the Pakistan Army launched Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. During Operation RuF, the military carried out more than 49,000 intelligence-based operations to foil terror attacks and prevent militant attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

