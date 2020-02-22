Shatrughan Sinha calls on Pakistan President Arif Alvi
Congress leader and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday called on Pakistan President Arif Alvi during which the two leaders agreed that there was a strong need to work for the promotion of peace in the subcontinent.
Sinha, who is in Pakistan on a personal visit, called on President Alvi at the Governor House in Lahore and the two discussed Kashmir among other matters of interest, according to a statement by Alvi's office.
Both Alvi and Sinha agreed that there was a strong need to work for the promotion of peace in the subcontinent.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Congress' Alka Lamba tries to slap AAP worker at polling booth
Congress candidate Alka Lamba gets into altercation with AAP worker
Indian-American woman to run for US Congress from Virginia
Opposition Nepali Congress obstructs Parliament over corruption charge issue
Glad that India was partitioned: Congress veteran K Natwar Singh