China's Hubei province reports 630 new coronavirus cases on Feb 22

China's central Hubei province had 630 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Saturday, the province's health commission said on Sunday, up from 366 new cases the previous day.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in Hubei to 64,084.

The death toll in Hubei from the outbreak reached 2,346 as of the end of Saturday, up by 96 from the previous day.

