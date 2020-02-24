Four Chinese provinces lower coronavirus emergency response level

Four Chinese provinces Yunnan, Guangdong, Shanxi, and Guizhou on Monday lowered their coronavirus emergency response measures, local health commissions said. Yunnan and Guizhou cut their emergency response measures from level I to level III, while Guangdong and Shanxi lowered their measures to level II.

China has a four-tier response system for public health emergencies that determines what measures it will implement, with level I the most serious. Gansu province was the first to lower its measures on Friday, followed by Liaoning on Saturday.

