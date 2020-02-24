New Zealand extends ban on arrivals from China on coronavirus fears

New Zealand has extended a ban on arrivals from mainland China into a fourth week to contain the risk of exposure to the coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

The ban has been extended by a further eight days and would be reviewed after that, Ardern told a news conference.

New Zealand so far has no confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

