China not considering travel advisories for countries with rising coronavirus cases
China's foreign ministry said on Monday that Beijing was not considering issuing travel advisories for countries such as South Korea and Japan that are reporting an increase in coronavirus cases.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a press briefing in Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
