Russia, Turkey preparing talks on fighting in Syria's Idlib province - TASS
Russia and Turkey are preparing talks on how to de-escalate fighting in Syria's Idlib province, TASS news agency reported on Monday, citing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
"Another series of consultations, which we hope will lead us to an agreement on how to ensure that this is indeed a de-escalation zone and that terrorists do not operate there, is being prepared now," Lavrov was quoted as saying.
