Tajikistan suspends air links with Iran over coronavirus
Tajikistan has suspended flights to and from Iran due to the spread of the new coronavirus there, the Central Asian nation's government said on Monday.
The air link will remain suspended until the virus situation in Iran stabilizes, the Civil Aviation Agency said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
