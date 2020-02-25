PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK insurers call for pension advice rethink https://on.ft.com/3c5cKzO UK lays down red line for Brexit trade talks https://on.ft.com/3c4sJxV

Rishi Sunak promises to be fair over IR35 tax changes https://on.ft.com/32npTQ9 Overview

- The Association of British Insurers is calling for a review to the rules of covering financial advice, arguing that Brexit presents an opportunity to move away from EU standards.

- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson vows to walk away from EU deal rather than accept limits on ability to diverge. Downing Street on Monday said Johnson's red line was the notion of "taking back control".

- UK's chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak promises to be fair over IR35 tax changes and will not be "heavy-handed" in enforcing law for first year.

