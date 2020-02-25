Left Menu
Development News Edition

China sentences Swedish bookseller Gui Minhai to 10 years

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 08:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 08:36 IST
China sentences Swedish bookseller Gui Minhai to 10 years
Image Credit: Twitter (@pen_int)

A Chinese court has sentenced Swedish book publisher Gui Minhai to 10 years in prison on charges of illegally providing intelligence abroad in a case that has rattled relations between Beijing and Stockholm. The court in the eastern city of Ningbo said Gui was convicted on Monday and that he had his Chinese citizenship reinstated in 2018, but it was not immediately clear if he had given up his Swedish nationality.

Gui, one of five Hong Kong-based booksellers known for publishing gossipy titles about Chinese political leaders, was snatched by Chinese authorities while on a train to Beijing in February 2018, the second time he disappeared into Chinese custody. Gui first vanished in 2015 while on holiday in Thailand and eventually surfaced at an undisclosed location in China, confessing to involvement in a fatal traffic accident and smuggling illegal books.

He served two years in prison but three months after his October 2017 release, he was again arrested while on a train to Beijing while traveling with Swedish diplomats. His supporters and family have claimed his detainment is part of political repression campaign orchestrated by Chinese authorities.

The Ningbo court also sentenced Gui to five years of "deprivation of political rights", which in practice means he cannot lead state-owned enterprises or hold positions in state organs. China does not recognize dual citizenship and foreigners are required to renounce their foreign nationality once they gain Chinese citizenship.

A video released by China three weeks after Gui's disappearance showed him purportedly confessing wrongdoing and blaming Sweden for "sensationalizing" his case and "instigating" law-breaking behavior. Gui's friend, dissident poet Bei Ling, said at the time that Gui's confession was likely made under coercion.

Chinese criminal suspects often appear in videotaped "confessions" that rights groups say sometimes bear the hallmarks of official arm-twisting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Envestnet | Yodlee to Acquire FinBit.io, an Emerging Leader in Financial Data Aggregation and Analytics in India and Asia

Envestnet Yodlee NYSE ENV, a leading financial data and analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services has acquired FinBit.io an emerging financial data aggregation and analytics platform provide...

Lampard hopeful Chelsea underdogs can bite Bayern again

London, Feb 25 AFP Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has faith the Blues can again shock Bayern Munich in the Champions League despite their faltering form of late in the Premier League. A 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Saturday was Chelseas fir...

American Anisimova stuns Svitolina in Doha

Underdog Amanda Anisimova usurped No.5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 in the second round at the Doha WTA Open. The American teenager took just over an hour to dispatch her Ukrainian rival, who was a semi-finalist at both Wimbledon and Rolan...

Polls to 55 RS seats on Mar 26

Elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant in April will be held on March 26, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.These seats from 17 states are falling vacant on different dates in April....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020