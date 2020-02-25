Canary Islands hotel under lockdown after coronavirus case - El Pais

One hotel in the Canary Islands was put under lockdown after one coronavirus case was identified the day before, El Pais newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Spanish health authorities could not immediately confirm the lockdown but said hundreds of tourists and staff in the hotel were being tested for the virus.

"We are checking people who had contact with the patient including the people in the hotel," a spokeswoman for Canary Island's health department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.