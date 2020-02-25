Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq reports four new cases of coronavirus -health ministry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bagdad
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 15:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 15:04 IST
Iraq reports four new cases of coronavirus -health ministry
representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iraq has detected four new cases of coronavirus in Kirkuk province, the health ministry said on Tuesday, bringing the total cases in the country to five and marking the first instance of Iraq patients.

The patients are an Iraqi family who had been on a trip to Iran, the ministry said in a statement. They have been placed in quarantine. Iraq reported its first case of the virus on Monday, an Iranian theology student in the holy Shi'ite city of Najaf.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Amidst Dismal Market Performance True Beacon's Impressive Debut

Sensex logged its biggest single-day plunge in more than a decade after the Union Budget was announced, signalling a market reaction against the lack of increased stimulus and structural reform measures from the government. This was the be...

Hundreds of tourists in Tenerife hotel lockdown over coronavirus: officials. (AFP) CPS

Hundreds of tourists in Tenerife hotel lockdown over coronavirus officials. AFP CPS...

Four students arrested for showing black flags to PM Oli

Four student leaders of Samajwadi Party, a key Madhesi party, were arrested on Monday for showing black flags to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli during an anti-government protest in Pokhara. The members of the partys student wing had gathered...

Metallica cancels two festival performances

Heavy metal band Metallica has pulled out of performances at Columbus Sonic Temple festival in May and Louisvilles Louder Than Life in September due to frontman James Hetfields health issues. Hetfield, who turned to rehab last year in Sept...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020