Iraq reports four new cases of coronavirus -health ministry
Iraq has detected four new cases of coronavirus in Kirkuk province, the health ministry said on Tuesday, bringing the total cases in the country to five and marking the first instance of Iraq patients.
The patients are an Iraqi family who had been on a trip to Iran, the ministry said in a statement. They have been placed in quarantine. Iraq reported its first case of the virus on Monday, an Iranian theology student in the holy Shi'ite city of Najaf.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
