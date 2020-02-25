Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turks on flight from Tehran showed no evidence of coronavirus -minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 21:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 21:11 IST
Turks on flight from Tehran showed no evidence of coronavirus -minister

Turkish passengers and crew members on flight from Tehran that landed after a diversion in Ankara showed no evidence of coronavirus infection, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Koca said the full test results of the 140 people aboard, including passengers who had traveled to Iran's Qum region, will be published soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Somalia telecoms employee killed by U.S. air strike -company

A U.S. air strike in a town held by Somali Islamist insurgents killed a telecommunications worker, his employer said on Tuesday, as the U.S. militarys Africa Command said it was investigating the report.The strike follows allegations from A...

Firefox rolls out encrypted DNS over HTTPS by default

In a major privacy boost, Firefox announced the rollout of encrypted DNS over HTTPS DoH by default for users based in the US.As the official blog explains, before DoH, browsers doing DNS Domain Name System lookups for websites had to do so ...

Women protesters vacate road outside Jafrabad metro station

New Delhi, Feb 25 Women who were protesting against the citizenship amendment act outside Jafrabad metro station here vacated the road on Tuesday evening, police said. They were protesting at the spot since Saturday night against the new ci...

Maha govt to introduce bill similar to AP''s Disha Act

To tackle the crime against women, the Maharashtra government will introduce a bill on thelines of the Disha Act of Andhra Pradesh in the ongoing Budget session, an official release said here on Tuesday.The Disha Act of AP provides for spee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020