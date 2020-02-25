Turks on flight from Tehran showed no evidence of coronavirus -minister
Turkish passengers and crew members on flight from Tehran that landed after a diversion in Ankara showed no evidence of coronavirus infection, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters, Koca said the full test results of the 140 people aboard, including passengers who had traveled to Iran's Qum region, will be published soon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Fahrettin Koca
- Turkish
- Tehran
- Ankara
- Iran
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Turkish lira rebounds from sharp selloff after regulator steps in
EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks stumble on coronavirus fears; Turkish lira rebounds
Five Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northwest Syria - NTV
UPDATE 1-Five Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northwest Syria - NTV
UPDATE 2-Five Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northwest Syria